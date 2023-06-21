ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sean Williams and Wanindu Hasaranga top the charts – Updated after Match 8

Scotland and Oman emerged victorious in their respective Group B matches in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Wednesday, June 21. Oman beat the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by five wickets with 24 balls remaining.

Scotland, on the other hand, won a nail-biting encounter against Ireland off the last ball by one wicket. Michael Leask’s unbeaten 91-run knock guided the team home. Ireland and the UAE have both endured poor starts to the tournament, with two losses from their first two matches.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Runs List

Sean Williams is the leading run-scorer of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. The Zimbabwean left-handed batter is in the form of his life, having scored 193 runs at a strike-rate of 150.78. He hit the fastest hundred by a Zimbabwean batter in ODIs against Nepal before his record was broken only two days by Sikandar Raza against the Netherlands.

Craig Ervine is second on the list with 171 runs at an average of 171 and a strike-rate of 97.15. Ireland’s George Dockrell has been outstanding in the tournament so far, although both of his knocks went in vain. Dockrell has scored 160 runs in two matches at an average of 160 and a strike-rate of 87.91.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023

Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga is the leading wicket-taker of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. The leg-spinner has picked up six wickets at an average of four. He was simply brilliant against the UAE, where he recorded his career-best bowling figures in ODIs (8-1-24-6).

Zimbabwean left-arm pacer Richard Ngarava is second in the list of wicket-takers. The speedster has also picked up six wickets at an average of 13.83. Brandon McMullen and Mark Adair have accounted for five scalps apiece.

Karan KC, Saurabh Netravalkar, Jay Odedra, Bilal Khan, Gulshan Jha, Fayyaz Butt, Joshua Little, Sikandar Raza, and Steven Taylor have taken four wickets apiece.

Poll : 0 votes