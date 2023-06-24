ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Nepal vs Netherlands, Match 14

Zimbabwe became the first team from Group A to make their way through to the Super 6 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023.

They beat Shai Hope’s West Indies by 35 runs on Saturday (June 24) at the Harare Sports Club. The hosts also consolidated their position atop the standings with six points and a net run rate of +0.917, thanks to winning all three games.

West Indies, meanwhile, slipped to No. 3 in the points table, but they also qualified for the Super 6. Nepal and the United States will not be able to enter the top three, though. In the other game of the day, Netherlands beat Nepal by seven wickets at the Takashinga Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Netherlands are also through to the Super 6, having garnered four points and a net run rate of +0.835. in three games.

Sikandar Raza shines as Zimbabwe hand West Indies shock defeat in ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023

Sikandar Raza has been a class act for Zimbabwe, and he again showed why he's deemed as one of the best in the business in the ICC World Cup qualifiers. After being put in to bat first, the home team scored 268 in 49.5 overs. Raza racked up 68 off 58 with the help of six fours and two sixes.

It was his partnership of 87 runs with Ryan Burl that laid the platform for the Zimbabwe in the first innings. Later, Zimbabwe bowled out the Caribbeans for 233 in 44.4 overs. Tendai Chatara was the pick of the bowlers after he picked up three wickets.

Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava and Raza accounted for two scalps apiece. Kyle Mayers scored 56 and top-scored for his team, but his efforts eventually went in vain. West Indies will now want to stage a comeback and get back to winning ways.

Poll : 0 votes