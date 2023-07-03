ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Netherlands vs Oman, Super Sixes Match 5

The Netherlands defeated Oman by 74 runs via the DLS method in the Super Sixes of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Monday, July 3. With the win, Scott Edwards’s men also kept alive their hopes of finishing in the top two and making their way through to the main event to be played in India from October 5 to November 19.

The Netherlands are currently placed fourth in the table with four points and a net run rate of -0.042. But they also need results of other matches to go in their favor to finish in the top two.

Oman, on the other hand, are still languishing at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -2.072.

Netherlands beat Oman comprehensively in ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023

After being put in to bat first in a rain-curtailed match, the Netherlands put up a decent score of 362/7 in 48 overs. Vikramjit Singh starred with the bat, scoring 110 runs off 109 balls, including 11 fours and two sixes. Wesley Barresi, who scored a fifty against Sri Lanka the other day, smashed 97 runs off 65 balls with the help of 10 boundaries and three sixes.

Bas de Leede and Saqib Zulfiqar also played handy cameos, chipping with 39 and 33 runs, respectively. Bilal Khan picked up three wickets, while Mohammad Nadeem accounted for two scalps.

In response, Oman could only muster 246/6 in 44 overs. Ayaan Khan played a lone hand and scored 105 runs off 92 balls, including 11 fours and two sixes. Shoaib Khan also chipped in with a 46-run knock, but both their efforts went in vain as they fell 74 runs short.

Aryan Dutt was the standout bowler for the Dutch team, picking up three wickets and giving away only 31 runs in 10 overs.

