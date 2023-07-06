ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Netherlands vs Scotland, Super Sixes Match 8

The Netherlands became the second team after Sri Lanka to qualify for the World Cup 2023 to be played in India from October 5 to November 19. The Dutch team, on Thursday, July 6, defeated Richie Berrington’s Scotland by four wickets in the World Cup Qualifiers Super Sixes match at the Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Before the game, the Netherlands were placed fourth in the table, but after the win, they displaced Scotland from the second position. After this win, they finished the Super Sixes with six points and a net run rate of +0.160. Sri Lanka and Netherlands will play in the final on Sunday, June 9 at the Harare Sports Club.

Netherlands thump Scotland in ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023

After being put in to bat first, Scotland put up a decent score of 277 in 50 overs. Brandon McMullen carried his impressive form and scored 106 runs off 110 balls with the help of 11 fours and three sixes. Skipper Berrington also scored 64 off 84 balls.

After Scotland lost three early wickets with their score at 64 for three in 14.5 overs, McMullen and Berrington put on a partnership of 137 runs for the fourth wicket. Bas de Leede was the pick of the bowlers for the Dutch team, after he finished with figures of 10-0-52-5.

De Leede did not stop there and went on to score 123 runs off 92 balls with seven fours and five sixes. On the back of his knock, the Dutch team chased down the target with 7.1 overs left in their innings.

Before De Leede went berserk, openers Vikramjit Singh and Max O’Dowd put on 65 runs for the opening wicket off 12.4 overs. Saqib Zulfiqar stayed unbeaten on 33 to take his team past the finish line.

