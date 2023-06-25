ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Scotland vs Oman, Match 16

Sri Lanka strengthened their grip on top of the table in Group B in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. They currently have six points and a net run rate of +3.649 thanks to wins in all three of their matches thus far in the tournament. They beat Ireland by 133 runs at the Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Ireland, led by Andrew Balbirnie, in the meantime, failed to go through to the Super 6 after losing their third match in a row. Scotland also qualified for the next round after beating Oman by 76 runs at the Bulawayo Athletic Club. Richie Berrington’s men are placed second in the table with four points and a net run rate of +1.267 thanks to wins in all three of their matches.

Oman also advanced to the Super 6 despite losing two matches on the trot. They began their campaign with wins against Ireland and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Wanindu Hasaranga shines as Sri Lanka hand Ireland crushing defeat in ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023

Wanindu Hasaranga put in another strong showing as Sri Lanka eased past Ireland without having to break a sweat.

Hasaranga currently has 16 wickets to his name from three matches in the championship. On Sunday, June 25, he became only the second bowler in the history of ODI cricket to pick up three five-wicket hauls in a row after the legendary Waqar Younis.

Earlier, it was Dimuth Karunaratne’s knock of 103, aided by eight fours, that helped Sri Lanka post a target of 326 for Ireland to chase. After Sri Lanka lost the early wickets of Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis, but Karunaratne and Sadeera Samarawickrama put on a 168-run partnership for the third wicket to bring Sri Lanka back on track. Later, Hasaranga dominated the proceedings and helped his side to the win.

