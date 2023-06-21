ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after USA vs Nepal, Match 6

Zimbabwe strengthened their grip on top of the points table in Group A in the ongoing ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 by beating the Netherlands by six wickets. They also have a healthy net run rate of +1.126. The Dutch team are placed at the bottom of the table after the heavy defeat.

In the other match of the day, Nepal beat the United States by six wickets. With the win, Nepal are currently placed third in the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.999. The USA, on the other hand, are fourth in the table with a net run rate of -0.812.

Sikandar Raza powers Zimbabwe to win against the Netherlands in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023

Sikandar Raza was absolutely stupendous against the Dutch team. The veteran hardly put a foot wrong and ran away with the Player of the Match award.

Starting with, he was economical with the ball. Despite his brilliant bowling, the Netherlands set Zimbabwe a target of 316 to chase down.

In response, Raza hit the fastest hundred by a Zimbabwe batter in ODIs. He remained unbeaten on 102 runs off just 54 balls with the help of six fours and as many as eight sixes. Sean Williams supported him well by scoring 91 runs off 58 balls with 10 fours and two sixes.

Karan KC was the star performer as Nepal made amends after losing to Zimbabwe in their first game. The fast bowler picked up four wickets to restrict the USA to 207 runs.

In reply, Nepal chased down a target of 208 with seven overs to spare. Bhim Sharki remained not out on 77 off 114 balls with seven fours and a six to help the team go past the target.

