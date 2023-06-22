ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after West Indies vs Nepal, Match 10

West Indies, on Thursday (June 22), went to the top of the points table in Group B in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. They beat Rohit Paudel’s Nepal by 101 runs at the Harare Sports Club. Shai Hope’s men have four points and a net run rate of +1.400, thanks to winning both their matches.

Nepal, meanwhile, slumped to fourth in the standings with two points and a net run rate of -0.638 following their loss. Netherlands, led by Scott Edwards, lost to Zimbabwe by six wickets in their first game but made a strong comeback by beating the United States by five wickets.

They're third in the points table with a net run rate of -0.167. Meanwhile, Monank Patel’s USA are languishing at the bottom of the standings with a net run rate of -0.789.

Hope, Pooran score hundreds to power West Indies to comprehensive win in ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023

West Indies had it pretty easy against Nepa,l as they put forth a clinical performance.

Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran scored hundreds as the Caribbeans posted a huge target of 340 for Nepal to chase down. The duo came together with their team’s score at 55 for the loss of three wickets in 15.3 overs.

Jason Holder picked up three wickets as West Indies restricted their opponents to 238 in 49.4 overs. Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul and Akeal Hosein accounted for two scalps apiece.

Netherlands, meanwhile, secured a comprehensive win over the USA in their last game. Captain Scott Edwards was the Player of the Match, staying not out on 67 runs off 60 balls with the help of six fours.

Teja Nidamanuru also racked up a fifty in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers clash. Earlier, Ryan Klein and Bas de Leede picked up two wickets as Netherlands restricted USA to 211-8.

