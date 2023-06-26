ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after West Indies vs Netherlands, Match 18

Zimbabwe, led by Craig Ervine, finished on top of the table in Group A in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. They won all four of their matches with a net run rate of +2.241.

On Monday, June 26, they defeated the United States by 304 runs. Most importantly, they will carry four points in the Super 6, having defeated both the Netherlands and the West Indies.

West Indies, in the meantime, slumped to a defeat at the hands of Scott Edwards’ Netherlands. Since they failed to beat any other team in the top 3 in their group, they would not be carrying any points to the Super 6.

Netherlands hand West Indies shock defeat in ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023

Nicholas Pooran scored 104 runs off 65 balls with nine fours and three sixes. On the back of his knock, the Caribbean team posted a massive target of 375 for their opponents to chase down. Brandon King and Johnson Charles laid the platform with knocks of 76 and 54 respectively.

Later, Keemo Paul wielded the willow to stay unbeaten on 46 off 25 with four fours and two sixes. West Indies were in a commanding position after reducing the Netherlands to 170/4 in 29.1 overs. But Scott Edwards and Teja Nidamanuru put on 143 for the fifth wicket to bring their team right back into the match.

Nidamanuru scored 111 runs off 76 balls while Scott Edwards made 67 off 47. However, it was Logan van Beek, who stole the show. Starting with, he scored 28 off 14 to take the match into the Super Over. In the one-over eliminator, he scored 30 runs and picked up two wickets to take Netherlands home.

Earlier in the day, Zimbabwe recorded the second-biggest win by margin of runs in ODIs after Sean Williams scored 174 off 101 deliveries.

