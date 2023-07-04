ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Zimbabwe vs Scotland, Super Sixes Match 6

Scotland, led by Richie Berrington, moved to second place in the Super Sixes points table in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 with six points and a net run rate of +0.296. They also kept alive their hopes of making it through to the mega event to be played in India from October 5 to November 19.

Scotland defeated Zimbabwe by 31 runs on Tuesday, July 4 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Zimbabwe, who started their qualification campaign with five wins in a row, failed to qualify for the second consecutive edition of the World Cup.

The outcome of the match between Scotland and Netherlands will decide who, along with Sri Lanka, will qualify for the World Cup.

Scotland beat Zimbabwe comprehensively in ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023

After being sent in to bat first, Scotland scored 234 for the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. Christopher McBride and Matthew Cross laid the platform with a partnership of 56 runs for the opening wicket in 16.1 overs. Brandon McMullen and George Munsey, who came in at number three and four, scored 34 and 31 runs, respectively.

Michael Leask (48 runs off 34 balls) and Mark Watt (21 runs off 15 balls) ensured a quick-fire end to Scotland's innings.

Zimbabwe's Sean Williams has been excellent with the bat, but this time around, he delivered with the ball. The left-arm spinner finished with figures of 10-1-41-3.

Zimbabwe faltered big time in their run-chase and were bowled out for 203 in 41.1 overs. Ryan Burl scored 83 runs off 84 balls with eight fours and a six, but his valiant efforts went in vain. Sikandar Raza (34 runs off 40 balls) and Wesley Madhevere (40 runs off 39 balls) were the only other batters who crossed the 20-run mark.

Fast bowler Chris Sole was brilliant for Scotland after he picked up three crucial wickets in seven overs. Leask and McMullen accounted for two scalps apiece.

