ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Sikandar Raza hammers 102* off 54 as Zimbabwe beat Netherlands by 6 wickets

Zimbabwe got the better of the Netherlands by six wickets in Match 5 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 at the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday, June 20.

Set to chase a target of 316 in the Group A clash, Zimbabwe romped home in 40.5 overs as Sikandar Raza smashed 102* off 54 balls, while Sean Williams scored 91 off 58 deliveries. Earlier, Raza also claimed four wickets with the ball.

With his 54-ball ton, Raza broke the record for the fastest one-day hundred by a Zimbabwe batsman, bettering the record of Williams, who scored a 70-ball century a couple of days back.

Raza, who struck six fours and eight sixes, brought up his hundred as well as Zimbabwe’s win in style, whacking Logan van Beek for a maximum over wide long-off. Zimbabwe got off to a rollicking start in the chase as skipper Craig Ervine (50 off 48) and Joylord Gumbie (40 off 55) added 80 for the first wicket.

After Gumbie and Wessly Madhevere’s (10) dismissals, Williams and Raza added 84 runs for the fourth wicket. Williams was looking good for another ton but fell nine short, holing out to deep midwicket as he miscued a short ball from Bas de Leede. Williams struck 10 fours and two sixes in his impressive knock. Following his dismissal, Raza and Ryan Burl (16*) took Zimbabwe past the finish line.

Earlier, batting first after losing the toss in the World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match, Netherlands posted 315/6 on the board. Vikramjit Singh (88 off 111) and Max O’Dowd (59 off 67) added 120 runs for the first wicket. Skipper Scott Edwards also contributed 83 off 72 balls.

For Zimbabwe, Raza registered figures of 4/55. Three of his victims - O'Dowd, Wesley Barresi and de Leede - were bowled.

Shayan Jahangir ton in vain as Nepal beat USA in Match 6 of ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023

In Match 6 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare, Nepal got the better of the United States of America by six wickets.

Nepal opted to bowl first after winning the toss and cleaned up the United States for 207 in 49 overs. Karan KC claimed 4/33, while Gulsan Jha picked up 3/52 and Dipendra Singh 2/15.

USA got off to a horror start with the bat, losing 4/18. However, keeper-batter Shayan Jahangir hammered an unbeaten 100 off 79 balls to take his team past the 200-run mark.

In the chase, Nepal got home with ease in 43 overs in the World Cup Qualifiers 2023 clash as Bhim Sharki anchored the innings with an unbeaten 77 off 114 balls.

