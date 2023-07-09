ICC World Cup Qualifiers Finals 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets: Sean Williams and Wanindu Hasaranga finish on a high – Updated after Final

The final of the 2023 World Cup Qualifiers kicked off between Sri Lanka and the Netherlands on Sunday, July 9, at Harare Sports Cricket Club at 12:30 PM IST.

Sri Lanka endured a very successful run in the tournament and managed to stay unbeaten throughout. Netherlands lost a few games but won handsomely when it mattered, which saw them book their spot in the ODI World Cup for the first time since 2011.

The Lankans achieved a resounding victory against the Dutch by winning the 2023 World Cup Qualifiers title. The win should certainly instill a lot of positivity in them as they head to the ODI World Cup in India later this year. While the Netherlands put up a stiff fight, they fell well short against a highly experienced Lankan side.

Sri Lanka made a very solid start with the bat in the first innings. Their top order featuring Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, and Sahan Arachchige got starts and made some decent contributions. They were cruising along nicely at 180/3 and were eyeing to post a strong total.

However, an unpreceded batting collapse coupled with some very sensible bowling from the Dutch men curtailed the Sri Lankan innings at 233. Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Vikramjit Singh, and Saqib Zulfiqar picked up two wickets each. Other bowlers played the supporting role and ensured that Sri Lankan batters do not run away with the game.

Dilshan Madushanka turned out to be the nemesis for the Dutch as he rattled them with two early wickets reducing them to 31-2 inside 7 overs. Wanindu Hasaranga removed the dangerous Teja Nidamanuru without troubling the scorers and at that point, it seemed that the momentum was shifting Sri Lanka’s way.

More damage followed as Scott Edwards, the main architect of Netherlands’s success in the tournament, perished for just 1 run thanks to a runout. The flying Dutch side eventually succumbed to an uncanny combination of high-quality spin and pace attack and lost the game by a whopping 128 runs.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Runs List

Most Runs list after the conclusion of the Final

Sean Williams is officially the highest run-scorer in this year’s Qualifier round. He remains at the top of the runs with 600 runs to his name. He was stupendous with the bat and averaged a record-breaking 100 while batting with a killer strike rate of just under 140. Despite being in such dazzling form with the bat, Zimbabwe were knocked out of the ODI World Cup race in an agonizing manner

Pathum Nissanka scored a few more runs today, taking his tally to 417 runs in this tournament. He averaged just below 70 with an impressive strike rate of just under 90. The Sri Lankan batting stalwart ended this tournament with two centuries and two half-centuries.

Nissanka's compatriot Dimuth Karunaratne trails him at the number three spot with 369 runs to his name. In seven innings, he averages 61.5 and has registered his highest score of 103 with three half-century scores to his name.

Vikramjit Singh and Scott Edwards find themselves lurking at the No. 7 and No. 10 positions respectively. Singh averaged 40.75 with one century and one half century to his name. Edwards accumulated 314 runs at a colossal average of 62.8 with four half-centuries to his name.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Wickets List

Wanindu Hasaranga finishes as the highest wicket-taker in the Qualifiers

Wanindu Hasaranga ended up with the most number of wickets in this tournament. He looked very threatening with the ball and managed to bamboozle almost every batsman that he encountered. He ended his campaign with 20 wickets to his name, averaging 12.45 which includes his best figures of 6/24.

Maheesh Theekshana is another Sri Lankan spinner to feature in the list. He sits in the second position with 17 wickets to his tally. He has picked up two four-wicket hauls and averages 13.29 whilst having a robust economy rate of just under four.

Bass de Leede holds on to the third position in the wickets chart with 15 wickets to his name, whilst averaging 22.13. His sensational five-wicket haul of 5/52 against Scotland will be etched in the memories of the Dutch fans for generations to come.

Dutch pacer Logan van Beek ranks 13th with 12 wickets to his name. He registered his best figures of 4/24 and averaged 30.16 with a formidable economy rate of five.

