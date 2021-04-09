Bangladesh name 21-man preliminary squad for Test series against Sri Lanka 

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have announced a 21-member preliminary squad for their upcoming ICC World Test Championship series against Sri Lanka. Mominul Haque will lead the Bangladesh cricket team in two Tests at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

The 21-man squad does not feature all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan or fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman. Both IPL-bound players clarified they would have been available to play for Bangladesh had the selectors named them. However, the selection committee did not consider them for the Sri Lanka tour.

Here are the 21 Bangladeshi players who have earned a place in the preliminary squad for the Sri Lanka series.

Bangladesh's preliminary squad for the Sri Lanka series: Mominul Haque, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Abu Jayed, Taijul Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali, Shoriful Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mukidal Islam Mugdho, Shuvagata Hom, Shohidul Islam and Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan.

Bangladesh have announced a 21-member preliminary squad for their two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, beginning 21 April 👀#SLvBAN pic.twitter.com/xnNRSgRJkJ — ICC (@ICC) April 9, 2021

The likes of Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Taijul Islam and Najmul Hossain Shanto will have the onus of performing well for Bangladesh in the away series against Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh have lost all their matches in the ICC World Test Championship

New Zealand white-washed Bangladesh in the ICC World Test Championship.

Bangladesh have struggled a lot in the Test format of late, and their 0-5 win-loss record in the ICC World Test Championship suggests the same. The Bangladesh cricket team is yet to open its account in this tournament.

The Bangladesh side had an opportunity to beat a depleted West Indies lineup at home. However, the Mominul Haque-led outfit lost both Tests against the Caribbean team.

It will be interesting to see if the Bangladesh cricket team can end its ICC World Test Championship campaign on a winning note.