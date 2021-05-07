Arzan Nagwaswalla age, hometown, bowling style and first-class stats

BCCI included uncapped player Arzan Nagwaswalla in the list of standby players for the Indian cricket team ah their upcoming England tour. Nagwaswalla, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna and Avesh Khan are the four names present in the standby players list.

Prasidh Krishna and Avesh Khan have become popular because of their IPL performances, but Abhimanyu Easwaran and Arzan Nagwaswalla have not played in the league yet.

Both Easwaran and Nagwaswalla have performed consistently for their respective teams in domestic cricket. While Easwaran has scored heaps of runs for Bengal, Nagwaswalla has been a match-winner for the Gujarat cricket team.

Speaking of Nagwaswalla, here are some interesting things you need to know about the rising star from Gujarat.

Arzan Nagwaswalla Age

Arzan Nagwaswalla is a new addition in the #TeamIndia squad as a standby player. @GCAMotera



Watch this to know what he is capable of 🎥 👇 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) May 7, 2021

Arzan Nagwaswalla was born on October 17, 1997. He is 23 years and 202 days old.

Arzan Nagwaswalla Hometown

Arzan Nagwaswalla was born in Surat, Gujarat. He represents Gujarat in the domestic arena.

Arzan Nagwaswalla Bowling Style

Arzan Nagwaswalla is a left-arm medium-pace bowler. He could be a decent backup option in the fast-bowling unit.

Arzan Nagwaswalla First-class Stats

Nagwaswalla made his first-class debut against Baroda on November 1, 2018. He picked up the big wicket of Yusuf Pathan in his maiden first-class game.

So far, Nagwaswalla has played 16 first-class matches, scalping 62 wickets at a strike rate of 44.60. He has four 4-wicket hauls, four 5-wicket hauls and a 10-wicket match-haul to his name in the longer format.

The pace-friendly conditions in England will help him trouble the batters. Since he has not played international cricket and in the IPL, the English players might not have much idea about his bowling.

It will be interesting to see if Arzan gets his maiden Test cap in England.