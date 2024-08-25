ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on August 25 after PAK vs BAN 2024 1st Test

Bangladesh created history in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship on Sunday, August 25, registering their first-ever Test win over Pakistan. The visitors beat Pakistan by 10 wickets at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Day 5 of the Test to go 1-0 up in the two-match series.

Following the historic triumph, Bangladesh moved up to sixth position in the updated ICC World Test Championship points table. With two wins and three losses from five games, Bangladesh have 24 points to their name and a point percentage of 40. Sri Lanka also have 24 points from five matches and the same point percentage as Bangladesh.

After their shocking loss to Bangladesh, Pakistan have slipped to ninth place in the World Test Championship points table. They have won two and lost four of their six matches and have 22 points (two penalty points deducted) to their name, with a point percentage of 30.56.

India are on top of the points table, with six wins and two losses from nine games. They have 74 points and a point percentage of 68.52. Australia and New Zealand occupy the second and third spots, respectively, with a point percentage of 62.50 and 50, while England are fourth (41.07). South Africa and West Indies, who clashed in a Test series recently, are seventh and ninth, respectively.

How Bangladesh scripted history in the World Test Championship match against Pakistan

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field first in the Rawalpindi Test. Pakistan put up 448-6 on the board in their first innings and declared. Mohammad Rizwan hit 171*, while Saud Shakeel contributed 141.

Bangladesh responded with 565 as veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim scored 191 off 341 balls. The right-handed batter hit 22 fours and a six during his 522-minute stay at the crease. Significant contributions also came from Shadman Islam (93), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (77), Litton Das (56), and Mominul Haque (50).

Pakistan's batting crumbled in the second innings as they were bowled out for 146 in 55.5 overs. Rizwan top-scored with 51, while Abdullah Shafique contributed 37, but none of the other batters could make much of an impact. For Bangladesh, Mehidy Hasan claimed 4-21, while Shakib Al Hasan picked up 3-44.

Set to chase 30 for a historic win in the 2023-25 World Test Championship, Bangladesh got home in 6.3 overs, with all their second innings wickets intact. In the earlier 13 Test encounters between the two teams, Pakistan had won 12 matches, while one game ended in a draw.

