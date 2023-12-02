ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on December 2 after BAN vs NZ 2023 1st Test

Bangladesh find themselves second in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table after registering their first Test win against New Zealand on home soil. Bangladesh beat the Kiwis by 150 runs on Day 5 of the Test match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Following the historic win, Bangladesh now have 12 points in the World Test Championship points table and a points percentage of 100 (PCT). New Zealand will look to get their first points on the board in the second Test against Bangladesh, which will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka from December 6-10.

Taijul Islam was the standout performer for the hosts in the opening Test of the series, registering career-best match figures of 11/170. The 31-year-old left-arm spinner claimed 4/109 in the first innings and 6/75 in the second to stun New Zealand.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first in the World Test Championship encounter. Despite Mahmudul Hasan Joy’s 86, they were held to 310 as Glenn Phillips claimed 4/53. New Zealand responded with 317, managing only a slender seven-run lead. Skipper Kane Williamson top-scored for the Kiwis with 104.

Bangladesh came up with an impressive batting performance in their second innings to post 338. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto led from the front with 105, while Mushfiqur Rahim (67) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (50*) also made crucial contributions. For New Zealand, left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel claimed 4/148.

Chasing a target of 332 to win the first Test, New Zealand folded up for 181 as Taijul ran through the Kiwi batting line-up. Daryl Mitchell top-scored for the visitors with 58, but they needed much more from the rest of the batters.

Pakistan are on top of the World Test Championship 2023-25 points table

Taking a glance at the World Test Championship 2023-25 points table after the Sylhet Test, Pakistan occupy the top spot with 24 points and a points percentage of 100. India are third with 16 points and a PCT of 66.67. They are followed by Australia, who have 18 points and a PCT of 30.

West Indies are in fifth position with four points and a PCT of 16.67, followed by England, who are on nine points and have a PCT of 15.