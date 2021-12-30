ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on December 30

India ended 2021 in style with a win in their first ICC World Test Championship match against South Africa. The Virat Kohli-led outfit have taken a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series after a 113-run victory in Centurion.

Vice-captain KL Rahul laid the platform for India's win in Centurion with a fine century in the first innings. An excellent performance from the bowlers ensured that the Indian cricket team handed a defeat to South Africa in their first match in the new ICC World Test Championship cycle.

After the Test in Centurion, South Africa have no points to their name while the Indian cricket team has increased their points percentage from 58.33 to 64.28. Here's a look at the updated ICC World Test Championship points table:

India are fourth in the ICC World Test Championship points table after the Centurion Test (Image Courtesy: ICC).

Australia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan are the top three teams in the ICC World Test Championship cycle. If India continue in the same vein, they can soon overtake Pakistan in the points table.

KL Rahul was the hero of India's historic victory in the ICC World Test Championship match against South Africa

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



An historic victory for India as the become the first Asian team and only the third overseas side to win at the SuperSport Park in Centurion 👏



#SAvIND #CricketTwitter WHAT. A. WIN! 🤩🇮🇳An historic victory for India as the become the first Asian team and only the third overseas side to win at the SuperSport Park in Centurion 👏 WHAT. A. WIN! 🤩🇮🇳An historic victory for India as the become the first Asian team and only the third overseas side to win at the SuperSport Park in Centurion 👏#SAvIND #CricketTwitter https://t.co/w5NKyrT3hB

India became the first Asian team to win a Test against South Africa at the SuperSport Park. KL Rahul's 123-run knock guided the visitors to a 327-run total in the first innings. In reply, South Africa scored 197 runs. Mohammed Shami picked up five wickets for India.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



It’s all over! Ravichandran Ashwin picks up two wickets in two balls as South Africa are bowled out for 191.



India win the first Test at Centurion by 113 runs and take 1-0 lead in the series.



#SAvIND INDIA WIN! 🇮🇳It’s all over! Ravichandran Ashwin picks up two wickets in two balls as South Africa are bowled out for 191.India win the first Test at Centurion by 113 runs and take 1-0 lead in the series. INDIA WIN! 🇮🇳 It’s all over! Ravichandran Ashwin picks up two wickets in two balls as South Africa are bowled out for 191. India win the first Test at Centurion by 113 runs and take 1-0 lead in the series. #SAvIND https://t.co/Y0R7wEDz53

India set a 305-run target for the Proteas by scoring 174 runs in the second innings. Chasing 305, South Africa lost all their wickets for 191 runs and suffered a 113-run defeat. Jasprit Bumrah and Shami picked up three wickets each for India in the second innings.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar