ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on February 16 after NZ vs SA Test series

South Africa have slipped to the eighth position in the ICC World Test Championship points table after a 2-0 series defeat against New Zealand. The Blackcaps completed their first-ever Test series win over the Proteas on Friday, February 16, in Hamilton.

In the second Test at the Seddon Park, New Zealand chased down a 267-run target in the fourth innings with seven wickets to spare. Kane Williamson stole the show by hitting a century in the run-chase, but it was William O'Rourke's nine-wicket haul that set up New Zealand's victory.

Courtesy of this victory, New Zealand continue to be the number one team in the ICC World Test Championship points table. The Kiwis' points percentage has increased from 66.67 to 75 now.

On the other side, South Africa have dropped down from seventh to eighth position in the ICC World Test Championship points table. The Proteas have a point percentage of only 25% after four matches. The decision to send a second-string side to New Zealand for this two-match series may end up costing South Africa a place in the WTC 2025 Final.

India can join New Zealand in the top two of the ICC World Test Championship points table with a win over England in Rajkot

The third Test of the India vs England series started on Thursday, February 15, in Rajkot. India batted brilliantly and scored 445 runs in the first innings. In reply, England have reached 90 for the loss of one wicket after 14 overs at the time of writing.

Considering India's first-innings total, they are the favorites to win this Test match for now. A victory in Rajkot will help India overtake Australia in the World Test Championship points table and take the second spot.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App