ICC World Test Championship points table (updated) after IND vs AUS 2023 1st Test

India solidified their place in the Top 2 of the ICC World Test Championship points table after an innings win in the first Test against Australia in Nagpur. Ravindra Jadeja's all-round brilliance helped the home side crush the table-toppers and inch closer to the top spot in the standings.

Courtesy of the win over Australia on Saturday, February 11, India's points percentage has increased from 58.93 percent to 61.67 percent. India now have 111 points in their account and still have three matches remaining.

Australia, on the other hand, suffered their only second defeat in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle. Despite the defeat, Pat Cummins and Co. continue to be at the helm of the ICC World Test Championship points table, but their points percentage has come down to 75.56 percent to 70.83 percent.

Australia will be keen to bounce back in the second Test match of the series in Delhi. Although they have a decent lead at the top, they could slip from the top spot if they continue to lose by such big margins in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

When is India's next match in ICC World Test Championship?

India v Australia - 1st Test: Day 3 (Image: Getty)

India and Australia will play the second Test of the series in Delhi. The match will begin on Friday, February 17, at 9:30 AM IST. It is the home of star Indian batter Virat Kohli, and he will be keen to end his drought of Test centuries at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Even the Australian players will look forward to bringing their 'A' game to the table after a lopsided contest in Nagpur. Australia scored only 91 runs in the second innings and lost within three days.

If Australia suffer another defeat in the second Test, their points percentage will reduce to 66.67 percent, while India's percentage will boost to 64.06 percent. It will be interesting to see if India can take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

