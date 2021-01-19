ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on January 19

The Indian cricket team has reclaimed the number one position on the ICC World Test Championship points table, following a historic win against Australia at the Gabba.

Rishabh Pant's heroics guided India to a three-wicket victory in the fourth Test of the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Tuesday.

Australia dominated the visitors on the first day of the Brisbane Test as Marnus Labuschagne scored his fifth century in the ICC World Test Championship.

Although Washington Sundar, T Natarajan and Shardul Thakur picked up three wickets each, the Indian cricket team could not stop the Aussies from breaching the 350-run landmark.

Captain Tim Paine's half-century took Australia to a total of 369 in the first innings. In reply, India slumped to 186-6 despite Rohit Sharma's excellent start.

Sundar and Thakur saved the day for the Indian cricket team with their respective maiden half-centuries in Test cricket. Eventually, India ended their first innings with 336 runs on the board.

Thakur came to the party once again in the second innings as he united forces with Mohammed Siraj to bowl out the Aussies under 300.

Steve Smith scored a 74-ball 55, but Thakur took four wickets and Siraj registered his maiden five-wicket haul in Test, as the visitors received a 328-run target.

While many fans backed India to pull off a stalemate in Brisbane, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant brought their 'A' games to the table to inspire India to a famous victory.

Despite Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins' best efforts, the Aussies could not down the Indians at a venue where they had not lost since 1988.

Here's a look at the ICC World Test Championship's updated points table after this epic IND v AUS series.

ICC World Test Championship Points Table

Australia has slipped out of the Top 2 of the ICC World Test Championship standings

The Indian cricket team has overtaken Australia to regain first place on the ICC World Test Championship standings. India has 71.1% points after the 2-1 series win versus Australia.

New Zealand has risen to the second spot as Australia's recent failures have taken them down to the third position. It will be interesting to see which two teams make it to the inaugural ICC World Test Championship's final.