ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on January 4 after IND vs SA Test series

India have moved up to the number one position in the ICC World Test Championship Points Table (WTC) after a seven-wicket win against South Africa on Thursday (January 4). Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj's magnificent bowling performances helped India record their first-ever Test win at Newlands.

Courtesy of this victory, India leveled the two-match Test series against South Africa 1-1. The two teams earned 12 points each from this series. India have jumped from sixth to first position after winning the Newlands Test match.

India's points percentage stands at 54.17 after four matches. The Rohit Sharma-led outfit have recorded two wins, a loss and a draw in four games. Meanwhile, South Africa have dropped from number one to number five spot in the ICC World Test Championship points table. The Proteas' points percentage has come down to 50 from 100.

New Zealand, Australia and Bangladesh also have 50% points to their name. Pakistan, West Indies, England, and Sri Lanka are the bottom four teams in the standings.

Australia can become the number 1 team in ICC World Test Championship points table soon

The third Test of the Australia vs Pakistan series is currently underway in Sydney. If Australia win that match, the defending champions can move up to the number one position in the WTC standings. Their points percentage will increase from 50 to 56.25.

Australia won the first two Tests of the series against Pakistan. They are the favorites to win the New Year's Test match in Sydney as well. At the end of the second day's play, Australia trail by 197 runs in the first innings, with eight wickets in hand.

If the third Test between Australia and Pakistan ends in a draw, the Aussies will slip to the fifth position, with their points percentage coming down to 47.92. Pakistan will remain sixth if they lose or draw, while a win can take them to the number one spot in the ICC World Test Championship points table.

