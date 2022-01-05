×
Create
Notifications

ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on January 5

Bangladesh have opened their account in the ICC World Test Championship with a historic win
Bangladesh have opened their account in the ICC World Test Championship with a historic win
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 05, 2022 04:31 PM IST
News

Bangladesh kicked off 2022 in style with a historic win against New Zealand in the first game of their ICC World Test Championship series. The defending champions were expected to register their first win of the new cycle against the Tigers, but the home team suffered an eight-wicket defeat at the Bay Oval on Wednesday.

Courtesy of today's result, Bangladesh have climbed to fifth spot in the ICC World Test Championship standings. They have 33.33% points to their name after three matches. Meanwhile, New Zealand are seventh with only 11.11% points from three games.

WTC 2021-23 points table: https://t.co/TL6niLVimW

It was Ebadot Hossain's dream spell that helped the visitors register their maiden win against the Blackcaps in the Test format at the ICC World Test Championship match between New Zealand and Bangladesh.

The Kiwis batted first and scored 328 runs, riding on a century from Devon Conway. In reply, Bangladesh managed a total of 458 runs even though not a single batter touched the three-figure mark.

Captain Mominul Haque led from the front with a 88-run knock, whereas Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Nazmul Hossain Shanto and Liton Das notched up a half-century each.

Ebadot Hossain stole the show in the second innings of the ICC World Test Championship match

Ebadot Hossain took a six-wicket haul in the 2nd innings
Ebadot Hossain took a six-wicket haul in the 2nd innings

Ebadot Hossain bowled a dream spell of 6/46 in the second innings as New Zealand were bowled out for just 169 runs despite a 69-run knock from opening batter Will Young.

Chasing 40 runs to complete a historic win, Bangladesh lost two wickets, but experienced batters Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim ensured the visitors took a 1-0 lead in this two-Test series.

Well done @BCBtigers, to win against the WTC champions is an awesome effort. Also hope they realise what they can achieve when they play on some good wickets which help both batters and bowlers. Congratulations.#BANvNZ https://t.co/5bHUhdN0h8

Also ReadArticle Continues below

The second match of this ICC World Test Championship series will begin on January 9 in Christchurch.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी