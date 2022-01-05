ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on January 5

Bangladesh kicked off 2022 in style with a historic win against New Zealand in the first game of their ICC World Test Championship series. The defending champions were expected to register their first win of the new cycle against the Tigers, but the home team suffered an eight-wicket defeat at the Bay Oval on Wednesday.

Courtesy of today's result, Bangladesh have climbed to fifth spot in the ICC World Test Championship standings. They have 33.33% points to their name after three matches. Meanwhile, New Zealand are seventh with only 11.11% points from three games.

It was Ebadot Hossain's dream spell that helped the visitors register their maiden win against the Blackcaps in the Test format at the ICC World Test Championship match between New Zealand and Bangladesh.

The Kiwis batted first and scored 328 runs, riding on a century from Devon Conway. In reply, Bangladesh managed a total of 458 runs even though not a single batter touched the three-figure mark.

Captain Mominul Haque led from the front with a 88-run knock, whereas Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Nazmul Hossain Shanto and Liton Das notched up a half-century each.

Ebadot Hossain stole the show in the second innings of the ICC World Test Championship match

Ebadot Hossain took a six-wicket haul in the 2nd innings

Ebadot Hossain bowled a dream spell of 6/46 in the second innings as New Zealand were bowled out for just 169 runs despite a 69-run knock from opening batter Will Young.

Chasing 40 runs to complete a historic win, Bangladesh lost two wickets, but experienced batters Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim ensured the visitors took a 1-0 lead in this two-Test series.

DK @DineshKarthik

Congratulations.

#BANvNZ Well done @BCBtigers , to win against the WTC champions is an awesome effort. Also hope they realise what they can achieve when they play on some good wickets which help both batters and bowlers.Congratulations. Well done @BCBtigers, to win against the WTC champions is an awesome effort. Also hope they realise what they can achieve when they play on some good wickets which help both batters and bowlers. Congratulations.#BANvNZ https://t.co/5bHUhdN0h8

The second match of this ICC World Test Championship series will begin on January 9 in Christchurch.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee