ICC World Test Championship points table (updated) as of July 27 after ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test 

The 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) has witnessed its second drawn result after India and England settled for a stalemate in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday, July 27. The result has caused a slight shake-up in the points table as

England entered the final day as slight favorites despite a fightback from KL Rahul and Shubman Gill on Day 4. The hosts had the luxury of a mammoth lead, but the Indian batters negated it as they produced a special effort to bat out the entire day and save the contest.

Team India lost only a couple of wickets on the final day, with all three of Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, and Ravindra Jadeja recording match-saving hundreds in the final innings. England wanted to end the contest midway through the final session to ease their tired legs, but the visitors declined the opportunity as the all-rounders were inching close to their hundreds. The match came to a close on an anticlimactic and sour note as India's second innings score read 425-4.

Prior to the fourth Test, Team India were placed fourth in the standings with one win and two losses in their first three matches of the cycle. Their win percentage read 33.33.

England, on the other hand, were placed third on the table after claiming a 2-1 lead in the series. However, their win percentage dipped a touch as they lost a couple of points after the Lord's win due to slow over rate. Their win percentage coming into the fourth Test at Old Trafford was 61.11.

Following the drawn clash, both teams earn four points apiece. According to the updated standings, Team India have 16 points, while England have 26 points. The Shubman Gill-led side have the same win percentage of 33.33, and hold onto the fourth spot in the rankings.

England's win percentage dips to 54.17 after recording just their second draw since 2022.

Team India and England head to the Oval for the ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Team India's herculean effort on Day 4 and 5 meant that the series is still alive. The Men in Blue have the opportunity to level the series 2-2 with a win in the upcoming fifth and final Test at The Oval. The clash is scheduled to begin on Thursday, July 31.

At the same time, India are also battling a major injury and fitness crisis. Jasprit Bumrah has already played the allotted three matches in the series, and struggled in the fourth Test. Mohammed Siraj and Rishabh Pant also battled injury and discomfort throughout the fourth Test, making them major doubts for the series finale.

