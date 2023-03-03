ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on March 3 after IND vs AUS 2023 3rd Test

Australia beat India by nine wickets in their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Friday, March 3.

The match was the third of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Aussies achieved the victory in the first session of Day 3 and have qualified for the World Test Championship final. The summit clash will be played at The Oval in London from June 7 to 11.

Australia are leading the ICC WTC 2021-23 points table with 68.52 points percentage (PCT) and 148 points. They have won 11 Tests in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle. The Aussies have lost three and drawn four of their Tests in the ongoing cycle.

India, who crashed to defeat in Indore against Australia after high-flying wins in the first two Test matches, also lost out on points percentage. Their PCT has come down from 64.06 to 60.29 in the 2021-23 WTC cycle.

The loss in Indore on Friday was India’s fifth defeat in the current WTC cycle. Of their 17 matches, they have won 10 and drawn two games. India currently have 123 points and are second in the table after Australia.

When is India's next match in ICC World Test Championship?

India’s next match in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle will be played against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from March 9 to 13. Having gone down in Indore by nine wickets, the hosts will have to win the fourth Test to qualify for the WTC final.

Sri Lanka are the other team who are still in the race for the final of the WTC. However, if India win in Ahmedabad, it will put paid to the Lankans’ hopes as Rohit Sharma and Co. will finish with a PCT of 62.5.

The maximum PCT the Lankans can reach during the New Zealand tour, which begins on March 9, is 61.11.

