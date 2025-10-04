ICC World Test Championship points table (updated) as of October 4 after IND vs WI 2025 1st Test 

Team India kick-started their home season with a comprehensive win by an innings and 140 runs in the first Test against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Shubman Gill-led side made easy work of their opposition on Day 3 after declaring on their overnight score of 448-5.

The Men in Maroon, once again, looked well out of their depth against the Indian bowlers as they bundled out in just 45.1 overs in the second session on Saturday, October 4.

Coming into the contest, Team India were placed at third in the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) standings after the 2-2 series draw in England recently. Their PCT of 46.67 was only bettered by Australia's unbeaten streak and Sri Lanka's figures of 66.67 after having played only two Tests so far.

After a massive win at home, Team India's PCT improves to 55.56 as they close the gap to second place in the standings. Out of six matches in the cycle, the Men in Blue have won three outings, lost two, and drawn one, and have 40 points to their name.

West Indies, on the other hand, remain winless in the 2025-27 WTC cycle. They began the phase with a 0-3 whitewash against Australia at home, while their misery continues with a fourth successive defeat now in the red-ball format, keeping their PCT at 0. The Men in Maroon are placed sixth in the standings, since Pakistan, South Africa, and New Zealand are yet to play a match in the new cycle.

India to face West Indies in the second Test from October 10 onwards

The Men in Blue, with a 1-0 lead in the series, will face the West Indies in the second and final match of the series from Friday, October 10, onwards at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. A potential win in that clash will propel India's PCT to 61.9.

India have an opportunity to make a serious push for the top two in the standings as their next red-ball assignment is scheduled against South Africa at home after their white-ball tour of Australia.

