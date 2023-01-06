ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) after PAK vs NZ 2022 series

Pakistan and New Zealand played out a thrilling draw in the ICC World Test Championship earlier today (January 6) at the National Stadium in Karachi. The home team needed 319 runs to secure a win but were 80/5 at one point. However, Sarfaraz Ahmed's century brought his side back into the contest.

Pakistan were 304/9 when both teams shook hands as the umpires called the game a draw. Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed survived 3.3 overs, ensuring that Pakistan did not lose the last Test of their home season.

Pakistan's ICC World Test Championship campaign came to an end with this series. They are seventh in the points table with 38.1% points from six series.

The Babar Azam-led outfit played 14 matches, registering four wins, six defeats and four draws. Fans should note that all of Pakistan's four wins came in away matches.

Defending champions New Zealand continue to remain eighth in the points table with 27.27% points to their name. It has been a disappointing campaign for the Kiwis but they will be happy with a draw in the away series against Pakistan.

New Zealand will play their final series of ICC World Test Championship against Sri Lanka

While Pakistan have played all of their six series in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle, New Zealand still have one series remaining. They will play their final two Tests of the 2021-23 cycle against the third-placed Sri Lankan team. The series will start on March 9 in Christchurch.

The Kiwis have been virtually eliminated from the race to the WTC final but their next opponents Sri Lanka have a chance of finishing in the Top 2. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in the series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

