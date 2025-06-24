Iceland Cricket comes up with hilarious reason behind Rishabh Pant’s name during ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Iceland Cricket left fans in splits with a hilarious pun about Team India's keeper-batter Rishabh Pant's name. It was after Pant hit a scintillating century on Day 4 of the side's ongoing first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds.

Pant scripted history, becoming the first Indian wicketkeeper to hit twin centuries in a Test match. He scored 134 runs off 178 balls in the first innings after the visitors were put to bat first.

The southpaw followed it up by playing an outstanding knock in the subsequent essay as well, amassing 118 runs in 140 deliveries. He entertained the viewers with his fearless batting approach and innovative strokeplay.

Iceland Cricket used a pun to describe the 27-year-old's playing style. The cricket board wrote on X:

Trending

"The reason he is called Pant is because you cannot catch your breath when he is batting."

Expand Tweet

It is worth mentioning that Rishabh Pant has hit the most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper. The left-handed batter has eight hundreds and 15 fifties to his name in the format.

"We all will often fail to understand his game" - Aakash Chopra on Rishabh Pant's stunning batting exploits on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former India opener Aakash Chopra lauded Rishabh Pant as the left-handed batter played a terrific knock in India's second innings at Headingley. He opined that fans will fall in love with Test cricket again because of Pant.

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"Rishabh Pant, the guy is not understandable, but he stays in our hearts. The truth is that we all will often fail to understand his game, but we all hail when he bats like this and wins matches. From fail to hail, that's Rishabh Pant. From how to wow, and wow is happening a lot more times.

"Questions are raised many times that this or that guy has left, so who would take care of Test cricket? I think this kid will make you fall in love with Test cricket again. You can romanticize it again, because there is never a dull moment."

Pant and KL Rahul formed a 195-run partnership for the fourth wicket on Day 4. However, the Indian lower-order batters failed to survive for long, and the side suffered a batting collapse.

The touring side were bowled out for 364, setting England a 371-run target. The home team finished 21/0 at stumps and 350 runs on the final day for victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news