“If it's a 100m six, it should be 10 runs” - Rohit Sharma’s fascinating suggestion over one rule he would like to add to cricket

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has made a rather interesting suggestion, stating that big sixes should be rewarded with additional runs. He opined that if a batter hits a 90m six, he should get eight runs and if it's a 100m six, it should be 10 runs. According to Rohit, giving six runs to batters, irrespective of the distance of the stroke, is unfair to big hitters like Chris Gayle.

Interestingly, Rohit has earned the nickname ‘Hitman’ for his ability to strike fours and sixes at ease. In fact, he is second on the list of players with the most sixes in international cricket (551). Only Chris Gayle (553) is above him on the list.

During an interaction with Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel, Rohit was asked about the one rule he would like to add to cricket to make the game more interesting.

He made a rather unique suggestion and replied:

“If a batter hits a 90m six, it should be 8 runs. If it's a 100m six, it should be 10 runs. There should be some reward for hitting such sixes that go a long way. Now, whether the ball lands very far or just behind the rope, it’s still six runs."

“People like Chris Gayle smash 100m sixes and even Kieron Pollard. We just loft the ball, it goes over the ropes and we get six runs, that’s a bit unfair,” the Indian captain opined.

Rohit will be leading the Indian team in the upcoming ODI World Cup, which will be played in India from October 5 to November 19.

Rohit Sharma reveals the toughest bowler he has faced

During the interaction, Rohit also answered a query about the toughest bowler he has faced. He named South African fast bowling legend Dale Steyn as the one who troubled him the most.

“If a bowler who has ever challenged me and I enjoyed playing against him, then I’ll have say Dale Steyn. He is a class player, he got all the skills and I think this is the reason he doesn’t miss a bounce and can swing so fast and I think there are very less people who could swing 140+ and I think he was the one who could do it consistently,” the 36-year-old explained.

Rohit-led Team India will open their World Cup 2023 campaign with a tough match against Australia in Chennai on October 8.