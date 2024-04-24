"If she believes in me, why shouldn't I?" - Vrinda Dinesh and Rajeshwari Gayakwad open up on Alyssa Healy's leadership and UPW atmosphere in WPL 2024

Playoff qualification may have eluded the UP Warriorz (UPW) in the 2024 edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL), but a bunch of their players walked away satisfied.

Having had the chance to rub shoulders with some of the best in the business, India's stars - both capped and uncapped - have only good things to say about the franchise and the team enviroment during WPL 2024.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda on the sidelines of the Cricket With the Sisters Tournament in Bengaluru, organized by Sisters in Sweat in collaboration with UP Warriorz, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Vrinda Dinesh had high praise for the atmosphere within the franchise.

"I always love playing for UP Warriorz and with those players. I enjoy the team environment and the company of my teammates so much. In cricket, it’s never possible to have good days every day. And it’s important to be in a team that understands that," said Rajeshwari.

"Whenever a situation like that happens, when you are down, you need to be in a team that is with you during that time and doesn’t put pressure on you. That’s the kind of team UPW is. We stay relaxed, and we play cricket in the way we want to play it," she added.

Rajeshwari was the team's third-highest wicket-taker in WPL 2024, with six scalps at an average of 39.5. Only Sophie Ecclestone (11) and Deepti Sharma (10) produced more breakthroughs for the Warriorz.

Vrinda Dinesh opens up on her opening partner, Alyssa Healy

WPL 2024 didn't exactly go to plan for Vrinda, who struggled to make an impact with the bat before dislocating her shoulder and being ruled out of the rest of the tournament. However, while she was part of the side, the 23-year-old got the chance to open the batting alongside the credentialed Alyssa Healy.

"I've always looked up to Alyssa Healy," Vrinda told Sportskeeda. "I always feel like she’s one step ahead of the game. She knows which bowlers to bring on and what fields to set. Even while batting, when I was stuck or when I got a few runs, she was very confident that I could do the job, even though I didn’t have much experience."

"That positivity made an impact on me; I believed in myself a lot more because I was getting that feedback from a player like her. If you’re getting it from there, then of course you should do it too. If she believes in me, why shouldn't I? That kept me going, and that’s what made me happy also," she added.

Vrinda is currently on the comeback trail. Signed for ₹1.3 crore at the WPL 2024 auction, the dynamic opening batter is clearly a player who has the attention of the franchises despite her relative inexperience at the highest level. UPW will know that they are lucky to have her, and that she will come good at some point in the near future.

