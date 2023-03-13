"If his body can handle the rigors of Test cricket, then absolutely" - Shane Watson on Hardik Pandya's red-ball return

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has advocated for Hardik Pandya's return to Test cricket as long as his body can withstand the rigors of the format. The Queenslander reckons that the hard-hitting all-rounder has a lot to contribute to India in Test cricket.

The Baroda-born all-rounder last played red-ball cricket for India in September against England in Southampton. However, the 29-year-old has struggled with plenty of injuries lately due to which he has been rendered unfit to play the longest format. Hence, he has stuck to white-ball cricket.

hardik pandya @hardikpandya7



Now the focus shifts to the last 3 days of the Test match. Let’s do this ! There’s no better feeling than making the ball do all the talking. Dream day yesterday, picking up my first fifer in Test cricket.Now the focus shifts to the last 3 days of the Test match. Let’s do this There’s no better feeling than making the ball do all the talking. Dream day yesterday, picking up my first fifer in Test cricket. Now the focus shifts to the last 3 days of the Test match. Let’s do this 🇮🇳! https://t.co/aVvNyHHonF

Speaking to Hindustan Times on the sidelines of the Legends League Cricket 2023 in Doha, Watson observed that Pandya has a compact batting technique and can translate that into Test cricket, saying:

"If his body can handle the rigours of Test cricket then absolutely. He has got a very very sound batting technique. Yes, he is a power-hitter of the ball but everyone has seen him move up the batting order in T20 cricket, batting at No.4 for Gujarat Lions. Even in ODIs, he is not just a power-hitter. So from just batting perspective, he has got the game to perform in Test cricket."

As far as bowling goes, the 41-year-old believes he can have a significant impact with the new ball, saying:

"Bowling wise, if he is fit he charges in and he has got great skill. He can swing the brand new ball away and he would provide a huge impact for the Indian Test team. For me it eventually comes down to his body and whether it can handle the rigours of playing Test cricket as a fast-bowling all-rounder."

The Gujarat Titans captain has decent numbers in Test cricket, averaging 31.29 with the bat and 31.05 with the ball. His only fifer in the format came against England in Nottingham in 2018 to send the visitors to a 203-run victory.

"The biggest thing about KL Rahul would be allowing himself the freedom just to take the game on" - Shane Watson

Shubman Gill. (Image Credits: Getty)

Reflecting on KL Rahul's slump in Test cricket and Shubman Gill taking his spot for the Ahmedabad fixture against Australia, Watson opined that the Rahul is under immense pressure to keep his place. Watson explained:

"The biggest thing about KL Rahul would be allowing himself the freedom just to take the game on. What Shubman Gill has done is come in and, yes he is playing on on a very nice batting track as well compared to the other Test matches. But again, Gill is full of confidence and has got that real young exuberance with his aggression in taking on the game. Unfortunately for Rahul, because he is concerned about his spot, he just doesn't have that full freedom and fluency to make use of the skill that he has got."

Gill, who replaced Rahul in the Indore Test against Australia, cracked a classy 128 in the ongoing Test in Ahmedabad.

Poll : 0 votes