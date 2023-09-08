"If you came in front of him in Harare, he used to make your life very difficult" - Aakash Chopra pays tribute to Heath Streak on his demise

Aakash Chopra has paid tribute to Heath Streak on his passing and recalled his stupendous performances as an all-rounder.

Streak lost his battle against colon cancer and left for his heavenly abode on Sunday, September 3. He was one of Zimbabwe's standout performers in the 1990s and 2000s, an era where they were an extremely formidable unit.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reminisced about Streak's outstanding contributions and particularly his performances with the ball against India at home. He stated:

"Heath Streak is no more. There was a false alarm once but he is no more. Phenomenal player. You can call him Zimbabwe's legend and it's not a word I am using very loosely, he is a legend. One of the greatest players that Zimbabwe cricket has ever seen."

The former Indian opener added:

"Streak the bowler, if you came in front of him in Harare, he used to make your life very difficult on his own. I remember those times when the Indian team used to go there and we used to get stuck in front of him."

Streak picked up 39 wickets in the 35 ODIs he played against India. He accounted for 43 dismissals in the 30 ODIs he played at the Harare Sports Club.

"He has got admiration from everyone who has played cricket against him or with him" - Aakash Chopra on Heath Streak

Heath Streak was a handy batter down the order. [P/C: AP]

While observing that Heath Streak also made useful contributions with the willow, Aakash Chopra highlighted that the former Zimbabwe skipper was admired across the world. He said:

"Then Heath Streak used to score runs with the bat. He was absolutely stellar. Till the time he played, he played very well and he has got admiration from everyone who has played cricket against him or with him. So he is that kind of a player."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by offering his condolences to the bereaved family.

"Streak left too early. Cancer, of course, is that kind of a disease. It is unfortunate and very disappointing. Wherever you are Heath - rest in peace, my friend. Condolences to your family and near and dear ones from our entire family. It's tough on everyone."

Streak scored 1990 runs and picked up 216 wickets in 65 Test matches. He amassed 2943 runs and accounted for 239 dismissals in 189 ODI games.

Poll : Is Heath Streak Zimbabwe's greatest-ever all-rounder? Yes No 0 votes