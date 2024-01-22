"If we continue in this manner, Test cricket will die"- Jason Holder expresses concerns over future of longest format

Veteran West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder believes the ICC needs to step in and bring uniformity in the financial distribution among boards so that the future of Test cricket is not in jeopardy.

Holder claimed that the 'Big Three' (India, England, and Australia's cricket boards) get the majority of the revenue share from the ICC and feels that affects other boards in improving infrastructure and paying their star players well.

Here's what Jason Holder was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times on the sidelines of ILT20 2024:

"Honestly, if we continue in this manner, Test cricket will die. It’s sad, but it’s true, based on the current structure. You’ve got the Big Three [India, England, Australia] who practically command all the revenue regarding the disbursement of ICC funds. And it’s difficult for smaller territories such as the West Indies to compete."

Holder added:

"We just don’t have the financial resources that they do. We’re struggling to even stay afloat in terms of cash flow. And it’s hard to develop our facilities and structures the way they’re meant to be. And with the little finances that we have, pretty much all the money we get goes straight back up into covering expenses and debt."

Jason Holder is among some big West Indian names who have made themselves unavailable for the ongoing Test series against Australia Down Under. He has opted to play for the Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 2024 instead.

Jason Holder on how a 'football model' could save Test cricket

Jason Holder was pretty blunt about his views on star players naturally choosing to play in the lucrative T20 leagues that offer more money than play Test cricket with very little incentive.

Holder stated:

"The only way you can honestly see Test cricket being saved is if you have a window for Test cricket in a year so that you can have your best players available to play there. And on top of that, you need to compensate players fairly."

The all-rounder feels a dedicated window for Test cricket, just like in football for international games, could be a way to ensure that the best players are available to preserve the longest format. He added:

"I think, maybe, cricket may go in the football model where you have an international window, and you’ve got the franchise window. Maybe that might be a model going forward, but who knows?"

With experienced players like Jason Holder missing from their line-up, the West Indies struggled to compete in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. The hosts won by 10 wickets inside seven sessions of play.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App