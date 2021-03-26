If we continue to play like this, we're going nowhere: Tamim Iqbal 

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has slammed his teammates for their lack of application after the visitors lost the third ODI against New Zealand by 164 runs.

The loss meant Iqbal's men suffered the ignominy of a clean sweep after they lost the first two games of the series by eight and five wickets, respectively.

In the post-match press conference following the third game in Wellington, a disappointed Tamim Iqbal minced no words while admitting that Bangladesh need to improve a lot to compete overseas. He said in this regard:

"I thought the first and the last game, we were nowhere close to them (New Zealand). They played exceptionally well. We are a much better team, but if we continue to play like this, we are going nowhere. We understand that these are different conditions than we have back home, but we have to improve a lot to compete with them.

Tamim Iqbal said that he had high hopes before the series began but bemoaned his team's inability to challenge New Zealand except in the second ODI.

"If you take out the second game, we never looked to be competing with them, which is very disappointing. I said before the series that I had high hopes. I thought we definitely had a chance. We did get a chance in the second game, but overall, it was a disappointing series for us. We didn't play well," rued Tamim Iqbal.

Too many soft dismissals cost us: Tamim Iqbal

Even though Bangladesh had New Zealand struggling at 120-4 in the third ODI, they couldn't capitalise on them. Centuries from Devon Conway (126 off 110) and Daryl Mitchell (100* off 92 balls) meant Bangladesh had to chase a mammoth 319-run target to salvage some pride after losing the series.

However, none of the visiting batsmen, except Mahmudullah (76* off 73), stood up to the challenge. Bangladesh were eventually dismissed for a partly 154, with James Neesham (5/27) and Matt Henry (4/27) doing the bulk of the damage.

Tamim Iqbal, who scored just one off nine balls, wasn't too pleased with his batsmen's effort in the game, ruing their inability to contend with the swinging ball.

"We had way too many soft dismissals today. You know the new ball will do something in New Zealand. You just have to hang in tight. Surfaces in New Zealand can be difficult to bat at the start, but they get better as the game progresses. We didn't allow ourselves the chance to bat deep," said the Bangladesh captain.

Urging his teammates to improve their decision-making, Tamim Iqbal opined that no coach in the world could help them unless they help themselves.

"You can have the best coaches in the world, but the players need to understand what to do and what not to do. We are not consistent in overseas conditions as a team and as individual players. We have to find a way to fix it", concluded Tamim Iqbal.

Bangladesh will hope to fare better when they lock horns with New Zealand in a three-match T20I series starting in Hamilton on Sunday.