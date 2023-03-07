"If you don't dismiss Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning, you will have to chase more than 200" - Parthiv Patel on UP Warriorz's clash against DC

Parthiv Patel feels the UP Warriorz (UPW) will have to chase a massive total if they don't dismiss Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning early in their Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

The two sides will lock horns at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, March 7. Both teams registered wins in the only game they have played so far, with the Capitals placed a rung above on the points table due to their superior net run rate.

While previewing the match on Sports18, Parthiv opined that UP Warriorz's first objective would be to get rid of Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning, reasoning:

"The way the two teams are set up - it is Delhi Capitals' batting versus UP Warriorz's bowling. You will see that contest. If you don't dismiss Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning, you will have to chase more than 200. So the Warriorz will try to dismiss them first."

The former Indian wicketkeeper-batter praised Shafali for playing a responsible knock in the Delhi Capitals' win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), elaborating:

"DC won an absolutely one-sided game. The way Shafali Verma started, it was expected that she would play big shots, but she played with ease. She did play the big shots but never tried to hit the ball hard, just timed the ball and struck big sixes while doing that."

Shafali smashed a 45-ball 84 in DC's 60-run win against RCB. Her 162-run opening-wicket partnership with Lanning helped the Capitals post a mammoth total of 223/2, the highest score in the tournament thus far.

"You cannot take UP Warriorz lightly" - Reema Malhotra

UP Warriorz registered a nail-biting win against the Gujarat Giants. [P/C: wplt20.com]

While opining that the Capitals are the most formidable side in WPL 2023, Reema Malhotra added that the Warriorz can spring a surprise, saying:

"It is a close contest. DC are the best team in the tournament, you might feel that they are behind Mumbai now, but I will say that DC are the better team. However, you cannot take UP Warriorz lightly."

The former Indian all-rounder pointed out that Lanning's presence at the other end helped Shafali's cause in DC's opening game against RCB, explaining:

"DC defeated RCB all ends up. We saw Meg Lanning's class in that and an impactful knock from Shafali Verma. The best thing is that Shafali didn't change her style of play but played with a little responsibility because Lanning was doing her job at the other end. So all the pressure was not on her (Shafali), that she only had to bat at a good strike rate."

Although the Capitals are one of the most balanced sides, their lack of batting depth could be a concern. The Warriorz can put them under pressure if they get early breakthroughs, considering Jess Jonassen, who is primarily a bowler, was slated to bat at No. 6 in the last game.

