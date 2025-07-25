"If at all you had any doubt where he got hit" - Dinesh Karthik makes cheeky remark as Ben Stokes takes a blow in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

By Rishab Vm
Modified Jul 25, 2025 19:52 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty
Ben Stokes goes down after taking a blow in the fourth Test - Source: Getty

Former wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik made a cheeky remark on England captain Ben Stokes as he got hit on the box during day three of the fourth Test against India. Stokes walked out to bat after the fall of the fourth wicket.

On the third ball of the 91st over of England's first innings, Ben Stokes took a blow as he was struck on he box by Mohammed Siraj. Notably, it was soon after the second new ball was taken. It was a back-of-a-length delivery that nipped back in, going past the outside edge and hitting Stokes as he went down.

Dinesh Karthik, who was on air, made a cheeky comment on the England captain.

"One thing that I've always wondered is if the physio walks in right now, what would his role be? For the moment, I must say Stokes is in a lot of pain. If at all you had any doubt where he got hit...," he said with a cheeky laugh.

Watch the video of the moment below -

At the time of writing, Ben Stokes is batting on 28 off 53 balls. The England skipper is involved in a key partnership with Joe Root. Stokes has led the team exceptionally in the series as the hosts are also 2-1 ahead.

Ben Stokes led from the front with all-round prowess at Lord's

Ben Stokes played a vital role in England's thrilling 22-run victory in the third Test at Lord's. He put up an all-round effort, leading from the front both as a player and as captain.

Stokes played a vital 44-run knock off 111 balls in the first innings as England got to 387. With the ball, he picked up the key wickets of Karun Nair and Nitish Kumar Reddy. In the second innings, where the hosts were cleaned up for 192, he made another vital contribution with a 96-ball 33 in the middle with the bat.

As England bowled India out for 170 on the final day to successfully defend the target, Stokes contributed with the ball as well. He bagged three wickets in the second innings, dismissing KL Rahul, Akash Deep, and Jasprit Bumrah.

For his stellar efforts, Stokes was also awarded 'Player of the Match'.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Edited by Rishab Vm
