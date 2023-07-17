“If everyone can bat everywhere, they won't find it difficult to adapt”- Shakib Al Hasan wants Bangladesh to work on flexibility in T20Is 

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan wants the T20I team to work on being more flexible so as to deliver consistent performances in the format. The seasoned all-rounder was speaking after Bangladesh’s 2-0 series win over Afghanistan at home.

In the midst of the controversy surrounding Tamim Iqbal’s retirement drama, Bangladesh lost the ODI series 1-2. However, they recovered well to clinch both T20Is against Afghanistan.

Speaking after his team’s impressive performance, Shakib opined that while the team did well to get the better of Afghanistan in T20Is, flexibility in the format is still one area they need to work on.

The 36-year-old elaborated:

"If there is flexibility it is good for the team. In T20s, a number seven might have to do the same job that openers have to do. If the openers bat for 15 overs he might have to play the next five overs as well. If everyone can bat everywhere, they won't find it difficult to adapt when facing a tough situation. The same goes for the bowlers when they bowl in different situations."

Shakib added:

"The five or six bowlers we have... our job is to make things easy for batters and we always try that. Now with the combination we have, we are seeing a healthy competition among pacers and spinners and this is a good thing for the team.”

Bangladesh got the better of Afghanistan by six wickets [DLS method] in the second T20I on Sunday, July 16. They held the visitors to 116/7 in 17 overs and chased the target in 16.1 overs.

“Huge confidence boost for us ahead of the Asia Cup” - Shakib

Reflecting on the T20I series win against Afghanistan, Shakib described it as a confidence booster ahead of the Asia Cup.

He commented:

"From here (T20 squad) around 80 to 90 percent cricketers will play in the ODIs and this is a huge confidence boost for us ahead of the Asia Cup.”

Shakib went on to add:

“Most of the players in this team are here either from the World Cup or Asia Cup. Two to four players are coming and going but it's a continuous process. But we are still far from getting our best combination.”

Asia Cup 2023 will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 31 to September 17.