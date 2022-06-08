"If he is fit enough to bowl all of his four overs, then the balance of the Indian team will look even better" - Parthiv Patel on the importance of Hardik Pandya's all-round ability

Former India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel believes that the balance of the Indian T20I side will be even more formidable if Hardik Pandya is able to bowl his full quota of overs.

The all-rounder bowled in patches during Gujarat Titans' (GT) title-winning campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

The 28-year-old bowled 183 deliveries in the recently concluded tournament and claimed eight wickets in the process. Bowling his full quota of four overs in the final, Pandya registered match-winning figures of 3-17.

He has been selected in the Indian squad for the upcoming home series against South Africa, but his role in the playing XI is yet to be fully determined.

Opining that Pandya's bowling offers a lot in terms of the balance of the team, Parthiv Patel said on Cricbuzz:

"Another thing to look forward is how many overs will Pandya be bowling. He did not bowl in all games of the IPL, but was sensational in the final. If he is fit enough to bowl all of his four overs, then the balance of the Indian team will look even better."

The all-rounder was last seen in national colors during the 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He was dropped for the subsequent set of series, following which he had to undergo rehabilitation to reach full fitness and be available as a functioning all-rounder.

"Excited at the prospect of Hardik Pandya's return" - Parthiv Patel

The void for the all-rounder was largely filled by Venkatesh Iyer across the last couple of months.

However, with Pandya proving his fitness with his exploits in IPL 2022, the 28-year-old has found his way back into the side in the build-up to the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Claiming that it would be interesting to see how the management uses Pandya in the five-match T20I series, Patel said:

"Excited at the prospect of Hardik Pandya's return. He performed and led GT well in the IPL and he brings a different kind of balance when he comes into the Indian team. Also excited to see where he will play in the batting order."

Pandya fucntioned as a No.4 batter for his IPL franchise, registering 487 runs in 16 matches. He finished the tournament as the second-highest run-scorer among Indians.

Team India will take on South Africa in the first T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium tomorrow (June 9).

