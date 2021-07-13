"If we can't give them the suitable punishment, they will never learn a lesson" - Aravinda de Silva on Sri Lankan trio breaking bio-bubble protocols

Former Sri Lankan batsman Aravinda de Silva didn't mince his words and asserted that strict disciplinary action needs to be taken against Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka. The trio were found guilty of breaking COVID-19 protocols during Sri Lanka's recent limited-overs tour of England. As a result, the three players were sent back home midway through the tour last month.

De Silva further highlighted how the three players have a bad record in terms of discipline and argued that the the trio, who have gone unpunished in the past, need to be taught a lesson this time around.

Speaking on a television talk show, as quoted by daily news.lk, the legendary Sri Lankan batsman said:

"These three players have had bad records earlier in their career. If we had given the suitable punishment at that time they would have not repeated this type of mistake. If we cannot give them the suitable punishment, they will never learn a lesson from this incident."

Elaborating further on the matter, the 1996 World Cup winner stated:

"They should have realised their misbehaviour and especially what was the fault they have done off the field. They should realise their responsibility and represent the country. When a bio-bubble is created they have to live according to the rules and regulations."

The Sri Lankan cricket board has formed a five-member committee that will investigate the case and hand out suitable punishments. Some reports suggest the three could face a lengthy ban of a year from international cricket. The three players are currently on a temporary ban, with the committee investigating the matter.

"I hope that support and counselling will be made available" - Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara

Kumar Sangakkara hopes that the Sri Lanka cricket board uses the opportunity to support and counsel the three players once they have been handed their punishments.

Speaking on Sky Sports last month, the former Sri Lankan captain said:

"The three players are very senior players, one the vice-captain (Kusal Mendis). There will be an inquiry and there will be a sanction. I hope that support and counseling will be made available to keep developing them, not just skill-wise as cricketers but more as people, to get them really focused on living a positive lifestyle on and off the field."

The trio have faced immense backlash from various quarters after their late-night escapade was caught on camera, following which it went viral on social media. It remains to be seen what punishment the committee will hand out to the three concerned Sri Lankan players.

Familiar faces in Durham tonight, enjoying their tour! Obviously not here to play cricket, this video was taken at 23.28 Sunday. Disappointing performance by these cricket players but not forgetting to enjoy their night at Durham. RIP #SrilankaCricket #KusalMendis #ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/eR15CWHMQx — Nazeer Nisthar (@NazeerNisthar) June 28, 2021

