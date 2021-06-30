SLC bans Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka for one year due to bio-bubble breach

In a disappointing development for Sri Lankan cricket fans, limited-overs vice-captain Kusal Mendis, wicket-keeper batsman Niroshan Dickwella and all-rounder Danushka Gunathilaka have been banned for a year.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) made this big decision on Wednesday (June 30), just a few days after the three cricketers breached the bio-bubble rules in England. All three Sri Lankan stars played in the three-match T20I series against England.

However, before the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series between Sri Lanka and England, Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka were spotted at a public place in Durham, outside the bio-bubble limits.

SLC suspended them after learning about the bio-bubble breach through a viral video and sent them home. The three arrived in Sri Lanka on Tuesday afternoon and now face a minimum one-year ban and hefty fines depending on the outcome of their inquiries.

Kusal Mendis, Dickwella and Gunathilaka will miss the ICC T20 World Cup later this year

Courtesy of this ban, Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka will be out of action until June 2022, meaning they will miss the ICC T20 World Cup later this year.

Their absence will be a massive blow for Sri Lanka as all three players have the experience of playing at least 25 T20 internationals. In fact, they were some of the most experienced names present in the Sri Lankan squad touring England.

Kusal Mendis has scored five T20I fifties

Sri Lanka did not earn a direct entry into the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup. They will have to play the qualifying round to secure a berth in the next stage.

It will be interesting to see what happens next in this bio-bubble breach controversy. At the moment, the Sri Lankan team is playing an ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against England.

