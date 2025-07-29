"If he gives me 2 out of 4 Tests, I will still be okay" - Aakash Chopra on whether Jasprit Bumrah should retire from Tests

Former India player Aakash Chopra has acknowledged that Jasprit Bumrah might not play all Tests in a series going forward. However, the analyst opined that Bumrah shouldn't retire from the format, highlighting that he would be fine even if the ace pacer plays selective matches in a series.

Ad

Bumrah had stated ahead of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy that he would play only three Tests in the five-match series. With the unconventional seamer having played three of the first four Tests, it remains to be seen if he features in the final Test starting at The Oval on Thursday, July 31.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener was asked whether Bumrah should retire from Tests if his body is not supporting him.

Ad

Trending

"It had been decided before the start of the series that Bumrah would play only three Tests, and if he plays three only, and doesn't even take the risk of playing the fourth one, knowing fully well that there is no cricket for the next one month, it's true that his participation will remain limited," Chopra responded (11:50).

Ad

"With Jasprit Bumrah, it is going to be pick and choose, which is absolutely fine. I feel he should play until he can play. If there is a four-match series in India, it shouldn't be that he doesn't play even one because he can't play all four. It is not right. The kind of bowler Bumrah is, if he gives me two out of four Tests, I will still be okay with the fact that he is giving two," he added.

Ad

Ad

With 14 scalps at an average of 26.00 in three Tests, Jasprit Bumrah is India's joint-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Test series against England. Mohammed Siraj, who has played all four Tests, has also accounted for 14 dismissals, albeit at a much higher average of 39.71.

"I am not in that camp" - Aakash Chopra on some experts suggesting that Jasprit Bumrah should retire if he can't play all Tests in a series

Some experts have suggested that Jasprit Bumrah, once selected, should have played all five Tests against England. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Jasprit Bumrah needs to be given some leeway in terms of workload management as he is an extremely special player.

Ad

"We will try to manage his workload because there are a few once-in-a-generation players who you want to manage, who you want to handle properly. Everyone should be handled properly, but he is an extremely special player. So I am not in that camp that says he should retire if he can't play all five Tests," he said (12:40).

Ad

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the Indian bowling attack needs Bumrah's services as they lack experience in the absence of veterans like Mohammad Shami and Ishant Sharma.

"I would say no, my brother. Play as much as you can because your playing makes a difference. When we are talking about transition, it's not only in batting. It's also in bowling. Shami isn't here at the moment. Ishant Sharma used to be there, but he is not there now. You need a few elders when the transition is happening," Chopra observed.

Jasprit Bumrah has picked up 219 wickets at an average of 19.82 in 48 Tests. Although his pace has dropped as the ongoing series against England has progressed, he looked the most threatening Indian seamer even in the fourth Test at Manchester.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news