"If he was here, I would probably do that" - Ajit Agarkar retorts to Mohammed Shami's scathing attack ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 series

Chief Indian selector Ajit Agarkar responded to ace pacer Mohammed Shami's recent dig at the management for dropping him from the squad for the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia. The 35-year-old is not part of India's ODI and T20I squads for the tour down under, starting on Sunday, October 19. Shami was also excluded from the Indian squad for the Test series in England, with fitness cited as the reason.

However, the veteran seamer clapped back in a recent interview, stating that his inclusion in the Bengal squad in the ongoing 2025/26 Ranji Trophy dismisses any fitness issues.

"I have said this before... selection is not in my hands. If there is a fitness issue, I shouldn't be here playing for Bengal. I think I do not need to speak on this and create a controversy. If I can play four-dayers (Ranji Trophy), I can also play 50-overs cricket. About giving an update, it's not my responsibility to give an update or ask for an update. It's not my job to give updates on my fitness," said Shami (via Mid Day).

When asked about these comments in an interview with NDTV, Agarkar responded:

"If he says that to me, I will probably answer that. I mean if he was here, I would probably do that. I am not quite sure what he said on social media. Maybe if I read that, I might give him a call but my phone is always on for all the players. I have had multiple chats with him over the last few months, but I don't want to try and give you a headline here."

Agarkar continued:

"He has been an incredible performer for India. If he said something, maybe that is a conversation for me to have with him or him to have with me. But even before England, we said if he was fit, he would have been on the plane. Unfortunately, he wasn't and our domestic season has just started."

Shami last played for India in their 2025 Champions Trophy triumph in the UAE. The veteran endured an ankle injury after the 2023 World Cup that required surgery and kept him out of action for a year.

How has Mohammed Shami performed since his comeback from injury?

Mohammed Shami hasn't been at his best with the ball since returning from a year-long layoff due to injury. The 35-year-old made his Team India comeback in the home T20I series against England in January. Overall, Shami has played in two T20Is and seven ODIs since his return.

He has picked up 14 wickets at an average of 27.64 and an economy of 6.20. However, the right-arm pacer endured a dismal IPL 2025 season for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), picking up only six wickets in nine outings at an average of 56.16 and an economy of 11.23.

