“If I'd gotten a 300 in the first innings, it'd have been better” - Rest of India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal after Irani Cup 2023 heroics

Rest of India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was named Player of the Match in the Irani Cup 2023 for his knocks of 213 and 144 against Madhya Pradesh. Speaking after his team won the contest by 238 runs, the left-hander commented that he would have been happier had he got 300 in the first innings.

Jaiswal batted in aggressive mode in both innings of the Irani Cup 2023. The 21-year-old hammered 30 fours and three sixes in his first-innings double ton. In the second essay, he struck 16 fours and three maximums, scoring at a strike rate of 91.71.

Jaiswal was the easy choice for Player of the Match after Rest of India’s thumping win in the Irani Cup 2023. Speaking at the post-match ceremony, the hungry batter said:

“If I'd remained not out and gotten a 300 in the first innings, it'd have been better but I'm happy.”

The youngster shared a massive 371-run stand with Abhimanyu Easwaran in the first innings. Hailing his senior partner, Jaiswal added:

“Initially, the ball was moving and I was trying to bat through when they were bowling well. I was discussing the bowlers' plan with my partner and back my game. On day 1, when I had an experienced partner in Easwaran, it was easier as he was guiding me. It was amazing to bat with him and the seniors, it was a good learning for me.”

In 15 first-class matches, Jaiswal has slammed 1845 runs at an average of 80.21, with nine hundreds and two fifties.

Dominant Rest of India complete formalities on Day 5 to lift Irani Cup 2023

Rest of India dominated Irani Cup 2023 from Day 1 and eased to victory in the end. On Day 5, Madhya Pradesh needed a further 356 runs to chase down a target of 437. MP resumed their second innings on 81/2 and folded up for 198 in 58.4 overs.

Himanshu Mantri, who was 51* overnight, fell without adding to his score, but in contentious form. He was adjudged caught behind to Navdeep Saini, but replays hinted that he may not have edged the ball. Mantri was clearly miffed with the decision.

First-innings centurion Yash Dubey was cleaned up by Mukesh Kumar for 8. Harsh Gawli and Aman Solanki offered some resistance, adding 49 runs for the fifth wicket. The defiance was broken by Atit Sheth, who knocked over Solanki’s (31) leg stump. Sheth also sent back Saransh Jain (7), who edged his drive to the keeper.

Gawli’s resistance ended on 48 when he was trapped lbw by a delivery from off-spinner Pulkit Narang that kept low. Ankit Kushwah (23) struck three boundaries before being stumped off Saurabh Kumar looking for another big hit.

The end for MP came quickly as Anubhav Agarwal gave a return catch to Narang, while Kumar Kartikeya (7) fell lbw to Saurabh Kumar.

Rest of India bowlers shared the wickets in the second innings as Saurabh Kumar claimed three, while Mukesh Kumar, Sheth and Narang chipped in with two each.

