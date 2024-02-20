"If India get their noses ahead, then they’ll be very difficult to chase down" - Graeme Smith's advice to England ahead of 4th Test

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith believes that it would be incredibly tough for England to bounce back now that India have taken a 2-1 lead in the five-match home Test series.

Smith commended England for persisting with their fearless approach in Indian conditions. He, however, warned the visitors of fatigue towards the back end of the long series. The 43-year-old wrote in his column for Betway Insider:

"There’s always been a lot of talent, but they seem to have taken away the fear, provided a lot of security for people and look at the game in a really positive way. England are certainly sticking true to the way that they want to play in India by applying pressure on the opposition and making them think."

"It’s a very long tour and toiling against India like you have to, with long days in the field combined with the heat, can wear you down towards the back end of a series," Smith continued. "Staying mentally fresh, positive, and within your gameplan is important. England have done that well so far and need to hang tough for as long as possible, because if India get their noses ahead then they’ll be very difficult to chase down."

England trumped India in the first Test, clinching a 28-run victory in Hyderabad. The Men in Blue bounced back in stunning fashion, securing back-to-back wins in Vizag and Rajkot.

India won the recently concluded Rajkot Test by 434 runs, their biggest-ever Test win in terms of runs. England were bundled out for just 122 in the fourth innings.

"The differentiator between a good team and a great team" - Graeme Smith on the importance of winning away series

Graeme Smith emphasised that it becomes imperative for a team to win away series to be able to be counted as a formidable unit. He pointed out the challenges a team face while playing away from home.

Smith noted that sides like the West Indies and Australia's dominance was not limited to just home series victories during their prime, but they replicated the same success in different conditions as well.

Smith elaborated:

"Being able to win away from home is the differentiator between a good team and a great team. There’s no greater challenge than travelling into someone else’s backyard for a few months at a time with their crowds, their media and their conditions, and proving that you have the team and the capabilities to compete there and win over an extended period."

"That’s something that we saw with the great West Indies side of the 1970s and 80s, and the great Australia side of the 1990s and 2000s – they really did dominate around the world," Smith added. "The South Africa side that I captained went nine years without losing a Test series away from home, but that consistency on the road hasn’t been present in the world game of late.

"India, Australia and now England have all had teams with plenty of ability since then, but if you want to really step up then you need to do it away from home."

The fourth Test between India and England will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi from February 23 to 27.

