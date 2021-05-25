“If this isn’t a laughing stock then what is?” Salman Butt slams management for Naseem Shah fiasco

Salman Butt launched a scathing attack on Pakistan cricket, slamming the administrative issues that have plagued the country in recent years. The opener was shocked to see that a lax attitude from the board led to the exit of Naseem Shah from the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Quetta Gladiators fast bowler Naseem Shah was ruled out of the remainder of PSL 2021 on Monday. He breached the COVID-19 protocols as he arrived at the tournament hotel in Lahore with a non-compliant RT-PCR Test.

On his YouTube channel, Salman Butt addressed the controversy, suggesting the league and the country had been made to look like a laughing stock because of the fiasco.

“The amount of hurt caused to Pakistan cricket and its people through administrative and organizational hazards is unparalleled. I am amazed that while you were so focused on making sure PSL 2021 takes place, you couldn’t take out time to get the players tested together. Now your main bowler, one of Pakistan’s premier bowlers, is out of contention because his test is old. If this isn’t a laughing stock then what is?,” Salman Butt claimed.

“Not the waves, not the storms but often we ourselves sink our ships”! A visibly disturbed @im_SalmanButt has something to say regarding the expected design of the domestic cricket. https://t.co/5RFca01qPe — Aalia Rasheed (@aaliaaaliya) May 24, 2021

According to the PSL 2021 protocol, all players traveling to the team hotels in Karachi and Lahore were requested to assemble on May 24. They were asked to furnish a negative RT-PCR report from a test taken no more than 48 hours before they arrived at the hotel.

But Naseem Shah’s negative RT-PCR report was from a test conducted on May 18 instead. After the discrepancy came to light, the fast bowler was placed in isolation on a separate floor of the hotel. Shah was later released following a decision made by a three-member panel on the recommendation of the independent Medical Advisory Panel for the PSL.

Salman Butt feels franchises are to be blamed for Naseem Shah’s exclusion

With Naseem Shah ruled out of PSL 2021 due to the grave error, Salman Butt feels franchises should have taken the onus of getting their players tested. Butt explained how Shah would have been a part of the tournament had the PSL 2021 franchises taken up more responsibility.

“Pakistan have managed to hold PSL 2021 in the UAE with a lot of pain and difficulty. Some members of the PCB along with the government’s intervention managed to convince the UAE to host the tournament. But when it came to getting the players there, the franchise management couldn’t even take the responsibility of getting their players tested themselves," a furious Salman Butt said.

"If they had done it, all players would have undertaken the test on the same day. If a player has a five-day-old test, it can only mean a lack of understanding on his part. There is no other reason to explain this. Now Naseem Shah will miss a full year of PSL,” Salman Butt concluded.

Naseem Shah’s absence is a big blow for the Quetta Gladiators. The PSL 2021 franchise will not be able to call upon one of the most exciting young pacers in Pakistan cricket whose presence could have made a difference to the team.