“If it’s green, you can have four pacers” - Former captain on India’s playing 11 for ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly believes the surface should determine their bowling combination for the upcoming third Test against England, starting at Lord's on July 10. Ganguly feels the visitors should play left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav if the Lord's pitch wears a brownish look, but opt for four pacers if the surface is green.

India went with four pacers and a lone spinner in the series opener in Leeds, where they suffered a five-wicket defeat. The visitors changed the makeup of the attack in the second Test at Edgbaston, going with three pacers and two spinners.

The Asian giants won the game by a massive 336-run margin to level the five-match series at 1-1.

Looking ahead to the all-important Lord's Test, Ganguly weighed in on India's bowling attack, saying (via TOI):

"If the surface is brown, Kuldeep has to play 100 per cent. It depends on the surface. If it's green, you can have four pacers. If Kuldeep comes in, it could be either in Nitish (Kumar Reddy) or Washy's (Washington Sundar) place. It will be advantage India if it's a lively pitch. Because our batters will score runs and we'll be in a position to take 20 wickets. I've said before -- if you give grass and life on the wicket, we can take 20 wickets."

He added:

"It's just one-all. There's still a lot to play for with three matches to go. India played well, and have been playing well. They may have lost at Headingley but they played well. But again, you have to start from scratch in the next match (at Lord's)."

Kuldeep has missed the first two Tests of the series, with the side opting for batting depth at No. 8 in both outings.

"He has just become captain, it's a honeymoon period" - Sourav Ganguly on Indian skipper Shubman Gill

Sourav Ganguly hailed India's new captain, Shubman Gill, for his incredible batting in the first two Tests against England. Yet, the former captain cautioned Gill about the pressure that will likely build later in the series.

The 25-year-old has been on a record-breaking spree in the first two Tests, with two centuries and a double century in four innings. Gill has amassed 585 runs at an average of over 146.

"It's phenomenal. I hope his (Gill) career will take a new direction. And I believe he's a middle-order batter. He has just become captain, it's a honeymoon period. But there would be more pressure with time. The pressure will build in the next three Tests," said Ganguly (via the aforementioned source).

With his 269 in the first innings of the second Test at Edgbaston, Gill became the highest scorer by an Indian batter in England and the highest by an Indian captain in Tests. His 430 runs in the second Test was also the second highest all-time behind only Graham Gooch's 456 in 1990.

