“If you know, you know” – Wasim Jaffer reacts wittily to broadcaster’s error during Asia Cup squad announcement ft. Shubman Gill

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has reacted to the official broadcaster Star Sports’ error over missing Shubman Gill’s name in the India squad for the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup on Monday, August 21. However, a tweet from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) later confirmed Gill’s inclusion in the 50-over tournament.

Jaffer took to Twitter to share a picture of a fish and then a zoomed snapshot of the fish’s 'gill'. The cricketer-turned-commentator wittily tweeted:

“India squad at 1:26 pm, India squad at 1:35 pm.”

BCCI’s chief selector Ajit Agarkar said:

“At the moment, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan are our preferred openers.”

For the uninitiated, Gill has been in terrific form in the 50-over format ahead of the Asia Cup, having chalked 750 runs in 12 ODIs this year, including a double century and two tons.

The right-handed batter recently failed to fire in the first two ODIs against West Indies, scoring seven and 34, respectively. The 23-year-old, though, smashed 85 off 92 in the series decider. Team India won the game by 200 runs.

Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul return as BCCI announce India's squad for Asia Cup; Tilak Varma earns maiden call-up in ODIs

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul made their comebacks as the BCCI announced a 17-member India squad for the 2023 Asia Cup. The duo recently missed the ODI series against West Indies due to injuries.

Jasprit Bumrah, who recently made his comeback for T20Is in Ireland after one year, was also included in the squad, along with another pacer Prasidh Krishna.

Tilak Varma, who emerged as India’s leading run-scorer in T20Is against West Indies, also earned his maiden call-up in ODIs.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has been picked as a traveling standby.

Team India will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Pallekale, Sri Lanka on September 2.

The tournament is being played in the hybrid model in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. India, Pakistan, and Nepal are in Group A, while Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka are included in Group B.