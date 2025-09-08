"If you make Sanju Samson sit out, you feel you are doing wrong" - Aakash Chopra on India's weakness ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked team selection as a potential concern for the Men in Blue heading into the 2025 Asia Cup. He pointed out that the team management would seemingly be doing an injustice if they leave performers like Sanju Samson out of the playing XI.

Ad

The 2025 Asia Cup is scheduled to start in the UAE on Tuesday (September 9), with India facing the home team in their tournament opener in Dubai a day later. With Shubman Gill being appointed the vice-captain and likely to open with Abhishek Sharma, Samson might not get a place in the playing XI.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener noted that choosing the playing XI could be a problem area for the think tank, highlighting that a player like Samson's non-inclusion might seem wrong.

Ad

Trending

"Is there any weakness? In my opinion, you will do an injustice to whoever you make sit out. That's the weakness. It doesn't sound very right, but it is what it is. If you make Sanju Samson sit out, you feel you are doing wrong, as you were making him open consistently and he was doing well. He scored three hundreds in 12 matches," he said (5:40).

Ad

Ad

Chopra added that the team management could draw criticism even if they leave players like Rinku Singh and Kuldeep Yadav out or can't bat Axar Patel up the order.

"If you make Rinku Singh sit out, you will again feel you are doing wrong. If you are unable to fit in Kuldeep Yadav, it will be a problem. If you are unable to bat Axar Patel up the order, it will seem like you are doing an injustice. So it's a tight rope to walk. Whatever you do, you can be criticized. That is not a weakness, but this is what it is," he observed.

Ad

Aakash Chopra pointed out that India are spoilt for riches and have a problem of plenty heading into the 2025 Asia Cup. While highlighting that he doesn't see any weakness, he added that how the XI will be chosen can definitely be a question.

"Just go for absolute glory" - Aakash Chopra on India's potential strategy in 2025 Asia Cup

India would want to stick to their aggressive batting template in the 2025 Asia Cup. [P/C: Getty]

Reflecting on India's potential strategy in the 2025 Asia Cup, Aakash Chopra noted that while dew would play a role in the decision at the toss, Suryakumar Yadav and company should continue with their aggressive template and prove that they are a cut above the rest.

Ad

"What will be our strategy? It's time-tested that if there is dew, you will want to bowl first and chase if you win the toss. However, if there is no dew, then it's even-stevens. I am seeing the strategy not only from the point of view of winning matches, but also from the template perspective," he said (10:00) in the same video.

Ad

"This team has started batting with a different template consistently. This is the team that plays attacking cricket. If you are a cut above the rest, then it must reflect in your performances. So strategy for India, in my opinion, should be to just go for absolute glory," the cricketer-turned-commentator added.

Aakash Chopra opined that India should keep hitting throughout their innings. He added that they should look to post 200-plus totals while batting first, even if the opposition is unlikely to chase 160-plus targets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news