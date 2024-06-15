"If this match happens, Virat Kohli could be the Man of the Match" - Aakash Chopra on India's 2024 T20 World Cup clash vs Canada

Aakash Chopra expects Virat Kohli to be the Player of the Match in India's 2024 T20 World Cup clash against Canada if the game is not abandoned due to rain or unplayable conditions. The former India skipper has managed only five runs in three innings in the ongoing edition of the tournament.

The Men in Blue are scheduled to face Canada in their final Group A game in Lauderhill, Florida, on Saturday, June 15. The first two games at the venue, including Friday's clash between the United States of America and Ireland, have been abandoned without a ball being bowled due to inclement weather and a wet outfield.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Canada shouldn't pose a threat to India and expressed hope that Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav, if he is included in the XI, should give excellent performances.

"I don't see any threat in the opposing team because the Florida pitch does not pose any threat. If it had been New York, I would have said that you need to tread cautiously. I am not seeing any threat from Canada. I feel India will be in a very decent space," he said (9:00).

"I feel, if this match happens, Virat Kohli could be the Man of the Match. I am expecting runs from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's bats. In bowling, if Kuldeep Yadav plays, I am expecting at least three wickets from him. I feel Ravindra Jadeja will eventually come to the fore as well and pick up wickets," the former India opener added.

Chopra was happy about Shivam Dube being among the runs in India's last game against the USA, pointing out that Sanju Samson wouldn't have been an ideal replacement as a lower-middle-order batter.

"If the captain wants, he (Jadeja) will also come to bat slightly up the order. Since Shivam Dube has regained his form, it gives you comfort. Let's be honest, you were talking about Sanju Samson, that he should be played, but what will you get by making Sanju bat at No. 6?" he stated.

Dube failed to force the pace against Pakistan and was dismissed for a nine-ball three. Although the left-handed big-hitter seemed to be struggling at the start of his innings against the USA, he eventually scored a crucial unbeaten 31 off 35 deliveries to take his team over the line alongside Suryakumar Yadav.

"Kuldeep Yadav in place of Siraj" - Aakash Chopra on the probable change in India's playing XI

Kuldeep Yadav wasn't part of India's playing XI for their first three games in New York.

Aakash Chopra expects Kuldeep Yadav to replace a seamer, potentially Mohammed Siraj, in India's playing XI.

"There might be one change in the team. Kuldeep Yadav might come in and a fast bowler might have to sit out because the Florida pitch traditionally turns and helps the spinners. I see Kuldeep Yadav playing. Kuldeep Yadav in place of Siraj - unfortunate, I know - and that's about it," he reasoned (7:15).

Chopra expressed disagreement with calls for Yashasvi Jaiswal to be included in India's playing XI, with Virat Kohli being moved to No. 3. He noted that the decision shouldn't be made based on what happened on the seamer-friendly pitches in New York.

