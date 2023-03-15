“If this match turns, it will because of you” - Saqlain Mushtaq revisits Sachin Tendulkar’s dismissal in famous 1999 Chennai Test

Former Pakistan off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has credited Wasim Akram for showing trust in him during the 1999 Chennai Test against India even as Sachin Tendulkar looked to be in no trouble against him. Mushtaq recalled that Akram told him he doesn’t trust anyone else.

In a thrilling Test match, Pakistan beat India by 12 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in January 1999. Chasing 271, India lost half of their side for 82. However, Tendulkar, who was troubled by a bad back, battled pain to compile a magnificent 136.

The Master Blaster’s innings ended when he was caught by Akram off Saqlain’s bowling. The wicket proved to be a turning point in the match as India folded up for 258.

Revisiting the famous dismissal, Saqlain said on The Nadir Ali podcast that he requested Akram, who was Pakistan captain then, to take him off as Tendulkar was reading him well. The 46-year-old said:

"In the first innings, I dismissed Sachin in the first or second delivery. Next innings when he came to bat, he did not play a single shot for the first 10 overs. He observed all my tricks. I tried off-spin, doosra, top-spin, arm-ball. He just played me cautiously for 10-12 overs. After that, he started smashing me.

"Then, I went to Wasim Akram and told him 'Wasim bhai, I think he is reading me well so please take me off and bring someone else. Akram told me 'Brother, no matter what, you will bowl from this end. I don't trust anyone else. If this match turns, it will because of you'. I would give a lot of credit to Wasim Akram."

Saj Sadiq @SajSadiqCricket #OnThisDay 1999. The first Test between Pakistan and India for nine years ended in Chennai. Shahid Afridi smashed 141, Sachin Tendulkar scored 136 and Saqlain Mushtaq finished with ten wickets as Pakistan won a brilliant match by 12 runs #Cricket #OnThisDay 1999. The first Test between Pakistan and India for nine years ended in Chennai. Shahid Afridi smashed 141, Sachin Tendulkar scored 136 and Saqlain Mushtaq finished with ten wickets as Pakistan won a brilliant match by 12 runs #Cricket https://t.co/207DKyHvn4

India lost half of their side with less than 100 on the board. However, Tendulkar and keeper-batter Nayan Mongia added 136 runs for the sixth wicket to push Pakistan on the back foot.

Just when India looked in control of the chase, Saqlain brought out his doosra and induced a false stroke off Tendulkar’s bat. The former Pakistan cricketer recalled:

"For the next 10-12 overs, I did not bowl a single variation to him. I kept him hooked to just one ball which was off-spin and set one field so that he forgets all that he saw and observed in the first 10 overs. I didn't show him the doosra - neither at the striker end or the non-striker end.

“And when he forgot, I went to Akram and said 'I think now I have caught a hold of him. I will now take a chance against him'. Then I bowled a doosra and he went after it. He top edged it and Wasim took the catch.”

Tendulkar was dismissed for 136 off 273 balls, a wonderful knock that featured 18 fours.

What happened after Tendulkar’s dismissal?

Following the Indian legend’s exit, the team's lower order crumbled and collapsed to 258 all-out. The hosts were 254/7 when Tendulkar walked back to the pavilion.

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB



Vote for Pakistan's greatest Test match to date

bit.ly/PakTestPoll 1999, Chennai: Despite Tendulkar’s second-innings 136 going in vain, the Chennai crowd gave a standing ovation at the end of the game. The cheer, however, was for the touring team.Vote for Pakistan's greatest Test match to date 1999, Chennai: Despite Tendulkar’s second-innings 136 going in vain, the Chennai crowd gave a standing ovation at the end of the game. The cheer, however, was for the touring team.Vote for Pakistan's greatest Test match to date 👇bit.ly/PakTestPoll https://t.co/agStnQKHRI

Anil Kumble (one), Sunil Joshi (eight), and Javagal Srinath (one) all fell in quick succession as Pakistan pulled off a famous win.

Poll : 0 votes