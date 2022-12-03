"If they need somebody or a coach for death hitting, I'm always there" - Yuvraj Singh hints at a coaching role in SA20

Former Indian player Yuvraj Singh hinted at a potential coaching role with the Durban Super Giants in the upcoming SA20. The former Indian all-rounder was present at an event organized in Mumbai by Viacom18 Sports for the launch of the league.

The T20 World Cup and World Cup winners' T20 journey started in South Africa during the 2007 T20 World Cup. His infamous six-sixes against Stuart Broad came at the Kingsmead in Durban, which eventually helped India win the inaugural T20 title.

When asked if he would return to the city with their new franchise, the Durban Super Giants, Yuvraj hinted at taking on a potential coaching role in the SA20. He said:

"Maybe if they need somebody or a coach for death hitting, I'm always there."

The former Indian all-rounder also spoke about how the evolution of T20 cricket has helped the game advance. He opined that batters have become more fearless in their approach and that is having a positive impact on Test cricket as well and added:

"Guys like AB de Villiers, the way they play their shots, the bowlers find it very hard. So, obviously, the game has changed. One Day cricket as well with two new balls. The game has evolved in Test cricket as well. I think it's very important to have such leagues around the world."

Former Indian captain and coach Anil Kumble was also present at the SA20 event. The legendary leg-spinner also agreed with his former teammate, suggesting the format had come a long way since he played in the early days of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"In the first year at RCB, we put together the best possible Test side" - Anil Kumble at the SA20 event

Anil Kumble played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) alongside Mark Boucher in the IPL and CLT20. The two spoke about the evolution of the format and reminisced about their team in the inaugural season of the cash-rich league.

Kumble jokingly remarked that the team was put together as the best Test side and said:

"In our first year at RCB, we put together the best possible Test side and half the side needed 20 overs to warm up. That's just the way it was. For me, I needed four overs to warm up and that's what T20 was at that stage for us. All it needed was probably a click in the mind and saying okay - this is something that we can crack.

"It's not too tough. It's probably easy. At the end of the game, you don't even realize you've finished the game. It would have been nice to have a crack at T20 cricket in 1992."

South Africa's premier T20 tournament, the SA20 will get underway early next year. The inaugural edition of the tournament will begin on January 10 with MI Cape Town and the Paarl Royals kicking things off in Newlands.

