“If they play well, then only you’ll be able to win matches in Dubai” – Mohammad Kaif on relevance of senior India duo at ICC 2025 Champions Trophy

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has highlighted the importance of captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. The 44-year-old pointed out how the duo excelled at the 2023 ODI World Cup, emerging as the top two run-getters with 765 (Kohli) and 597 (Sharma) runs in 11 matches.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also reminisced about the 2024 T20 World Cup win while crediting the duo for their indomitable spirit despite losing the ODI World Cup. He also predicted that the two senior players won't be playing for India too long with the next 50-over and Test ICC events in 2027.

Mohammad Kaif said on his YouTube channel:

8:51 - "Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli holding tricolor, the picture is etched in my mind because India lost the ODI World Cup final. The two looked determined to win the T20 World Cup. They went and won there."

"You need Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the Champions Trophy. One is 37 years old, another is 36 years old. They are not going to play longer. Whatever they play, give them your blessings because they are great players of white-ball cricket who won’t play too long."

"They will contribute. If they play well, then only you’ll be able to win matches in Dubai. Rohit provides the start by batting faster in the beginning and Virat Kohli uses that start to bat till the end and scores there. Give them your love."

"India need to bat well to win the match" - Mohammad Kaif warns Rohit Sharma and Co. about Dubai pitch ahead of ICC 2025 Champions Trophy

Mohammad Kaif further warned Rohit Sharma and Co. about the Dubai pitch, where the first innings ODI total is nearly 200. He said in the aforementioned video:

6:20 – "The average first innings score is approximately 198 in Dubai in the last 10 games. Batting is tough there. So, India need to bat well to win the match."

"But, it’s easy to bat in Pakistan. In the last 10 games, the average first-innings score is nearly 300 [298], and in Dubai, it’s nearly 200. The condition is too flat, I think South Africa players – Klaasen, de Kock, Markram. They will score 450 in every game because the conditions are too good for batting. The ball doesn’t turn, use your feet and hit. So, whichever team bowls well will win in Pakistan," he added.

India's Champions Trophy 2025 squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.

